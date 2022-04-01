Scottish Women's Premier League to expand to 12 teams from next season

The Scottish Women's Premier League will have a 12-team top flight from next season after the new two-tier league competition format was confirmed.

There will be no relegation from SWPL1 this term, with two clubs coming up from SWPL2.

The second tier will change to eight teams, with the winners of the North Championship and South Championship joining, along with a play-off winner.

Image: SWPL1 will be made up of 12 teams with a split after 22 games

The move coincides with the SWPL coming under the governance of the Scottish Professional Football League.

The 12-team top flight will feature a split after two rounds of fixtures, with the top and bottom six playing each other twice more.

There will be promotion and relegation between the top two divisions and a pathway will continue for clubs to come up from Championship level.

Fiona McIntyre, interim managing director of the SWPL, said: "This is a really exciting time for the elite women's game, and it is great to confirm our new competition format.

"I have been working closely with SWPL clubs to agree the best way forward for SWPL1 and SWPL2 and I firmly believe the new league set-up will further elevate the game in Scotland."

Image: Rangers currently lead the Scottish Women's Premier League

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, added: "Women's football has been growing at an incredible rate in recent years, and I am confident this new structure will play its part in taking the game to the next level.

"Everyone at the SPFL is proud of the work that has gone into this new set-up and we look forward to continuing to support the clubs in increasing the profile and competitiveness of the game in Scotland."