Celtic and Rangers 'B' teams to remain in Scottish Lowland Football League next season

Celtic and Rangers B teams will be able to remain in the Lowland League after the majority of clubs voted in favour of their continued participation in the fifth tier of Scottish football.

The reserve sides have spent this season in the set up after what was billed a pilot scheme to develop young Scottish players and potentially benefit the national team in the future.

Despite some opposition from those who saw it as a way for big clubs to hold onto their talent, clubs have voted for participation to continue for the 2022-23 term as the Old Firm status as "guest clubs" was permitted to continue.

They still not be allowed to be permitted to be promoted or relegated in line with similar setups across Europe.

A statement from the Lowland League read: "The member clubs of the Scottish Lowland Football League tonight voted on the potential inclusion of guest clubs for season 2022/23.

"A comfortable majority of 11-4 indicated a preference for their involvement, having taken two weeks to weigh up a presentation on the topic.

"While conscious it is, understandably, a divisive and emotive subject, the overriding feeling is their presence has been of benefit in a commercial sense while there are promising early indications of young, emerging Scottish talents benefiting from early exposure to senior football in a competitive environment.

"It is important to note that guest clubs will not be eligible for promotion. Nor will they hamper the ability of clubs to be promoted to or relegated from the Lowland League.

"This has been a democratic process, with conversation and debate encouraged before any outcome was established.

"The board of the SLFL, and member clubs, remain committed to making a positive impact within our communities and Scottish football as a whole, and will maintain an open mind to any initiatives that support those aims."