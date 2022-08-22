Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher says Rangers' John Lundstram did not deserve red card in draw with Hibernian

Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's Scottish Premiership action.

INCIDENT: Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is given a straight red card for tripping Martin Boyle as he led a Hibernian counter-attack.

VERDICT: Referee Willie Collum made a mistake and should have awarded a yellow card instead.

DERMOT SAYS: You look at the referee's view, you look at where he is... I understand why he's given a red card on the day. I think, if he looks back at that, he will think that it wasn't the tackle he thought. I think Lundstram was very, very unlucky and a yellow card would have been enough. I think it's cynical, it's not dangerous and it's not serious foul play.

INCIDENT: Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is handed a yellow card for fouling Lundstram. The foul was similar to the one that later saw the Rangers midfielder sent off.

VERDICT: The referee made the correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: I think the thing here is the referee sees it as lower and I think that's the difference between the two tackles. I think they're both yellow cards. I think he sees this as lower but the one where he got the different angle, he thought Lundstram was much higher. I think it's almost a glancing blow rather than a kick out at the knee but for me they're both yellow cards.

STEPHEN WARNOCK: I think the big thing on both challenges is the position of the referee and that is what effectively makes your mind up of what you've seen. I think that both challenges are yellow cards but the second challenge on Lundstram actually looks worse.

INCIDENT: Alfredo Morelos is given a straight red card for catching Hibernian defender Marijan Cabraja in the face with his arm as they contested a high ball.

VERDICT: This is also a correct decision - Morelos deliberately struck Cabraja.

DERMOT SAYS: I don't think he can have any complaints whatsoever. He actually feels him out the first time and then goes in a second time. He's had one go and then that's quite deliberate, there's no doubt about that. The assistant was very, very close. He's got a great view of it because he sees it sideways on and I think that's the key in these incidents. He flags immediately and relays to Willie Collum that he's caught him in the face with his arm and feels it's deliberate, which I do. Red card.

STEPHEN WARNOCK: Only he will know what he was trying to do. I'm of the mindset that they know it's Morelos so what they're trying to do is aggravate him, trying to get in his face, trying to rile him up and frustrate him. I think he has a feel and then wants to feel him again. I think he goes just slightly too high on it. I don't think he's trying to be too aggressive but once you raise your arms you leave yourself open for the referee to make a decision.

INCIDENT: Rangers are awarded a penalty after Antonio Colak is pulled down by Rocky Bushiri as he chases down a back-pass, with the Hibernian defender also handed a yellow card.

VERDICT: This is another correct decision from Willie Collum - Bushiri fouls Colak but Hibernian would have kept possession, so it isn't a red card.

DERMOT SAYS: Well he grabs him around the waist and we always say, 'if referees aren't going to penalise that kind of thing you've given the defender a free roll, to say he can do whatever he wants'. You see quite clearly he grabbed him around the waist - no doubt about that. It's a penalty and a yellow card. People say, 'why isn't it a red card?' Well if you look, the forward isn't in possession of the ball so that's the first criteria. Would he gain possession? I think not because it's going through to the goalkeeper, so I think penalty and yellow card.

INCIDENT: Hibernian's claims for a penalty for a potential foul by Rangers' James Tavernier on Bushiri are waved away.

VERDICT: The referee makes a good call to play on, as he could have called for fouls against Rangers and Hibernian.

DERMOT SAYS: I think the difference here is there's actually two Hibs players around Tavernier. The one behind leans all over him so I think, in that case, the referee doesn't take sides. Does he penalise the Hibs player for fouling Tavernier or does he penalise Tavernier? He decides to play on which I thought was a good call.

INCIDENT: Hearts' Alex Cochrane is sent off for two yellow cards - one for hauling down Celtic's Josip Juranovic near the touchline and the second for tripping Callum McGregor.

VERDICT: The referee made the correct call - both offences were worthy of yellow cards.

DERMOT SAYS: He's already on a yellow card and you just can't do this. Why do it in that area of the field? That left them with nine men which was a pity really because you don't want to see that.

INCIDENT: Toby Sibbick is given a yellow card for treading on Carl Starfelt's foot before receiving a second booking for pushing Liel Abada as he dribbled past him.

VERDICT: Hearts can have no complaints - it's a red card.

DERMOT SAYS: I don't know how you can defend them because they're on yellow cards. There's no need to do this and he knocks the bloke over. I don't want to see teams reduced to nine men but I don't think the referee's got any choice.