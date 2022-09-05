Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee United, St Johnstone and Livingston feature in team of the week

It was another action-packed weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs and Livingston.

Celtic moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with an emphatic 4-0 win over Rangers in the first Old Firm game of the season.

St Johnstone impressed in a 3-0 victory at home to St Mirren and have three players represented in the XI.

Hibernian take two places in this week's team after winning 1-0 against Kilmarnock, while Dundee United have one player included after their first clean sheet of the season in a goalless draw at Motherwell.

After impressing in a 1-0 win over Hearts, Livingston have one player with Aberdeen taking the final place after a 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week...

5. Carljohan Eriksson (Dundee United) - 8.26 rating

After shipping nine against Celtic the previous week, Carljohan Eriksson made amends with a man of the match display in Dundee United's 0-0 draw with Motherwell on Saturday. The 27-year-old made four saves in the stalemate at Fir Park, including a first-half penalty stop to deny Kevin van Veen from opening the scoring, as he features between the sticks with a rating of 8.26.

4. Joe Newell (Hibernian) - 8.50 rating

Joe Newell picked the perfect game to score his first league goal of the season as Hibernian earned a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday. Newell got the better of Sam Walker with one of three shots in the narrow victory, and he was unfortunate not to add an assist having made three key passes. An additional three tackles saw the 29-year-old land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.50.

3. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) - 8.54 rating

St. Johnstone eased to a 3-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend with Drey Wright putting in a man-of-the-match display. Wright returned a rating of 8.54 in the victory as he scored St Johnstone's second midway through the second half. The 27-year-old also won five aerial duels, and made two interceptions and one tackle to feature in the Scottish Premiership team of the week.

2. Liel Abada (Celtic) - 8.83 rating

Celtic laid down a marker in the Scottish Premiership title race as they romped to a 4-0 win over rivals Rangers with Liel Abada the star man in the Old Firm success. The 20-year-old netted twice in the resounding home victory, hitting the back of the net with two of three shots, while two key passes and one successful dribble saw Abada yield a rating of 8.83.

1. Cristian Montano (Livingston) - 9.42 rating

With a rating of 9.42, Livingston left-back Cristian Montano is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. The Colombian netted the only goal of the game in Livi's 1-0 win over Hearts, and he was unfortunate not to register an assist having created five goal-scoring chances. Four tackles, three interceptions and three dribbles capped a superb showing from the 30-year-old.