Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch

Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night.

Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.

A virus in the camp has also affected strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams although the latter took part in a media conference and said he felt "great" ahead of a game where, after home wins against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, B1 leaders Scotland need only a point to win the group and clinch promotion to League A.

Image: Tierney has been forced to withdraw from the squad

"We have some kind of virus in the camp, just sickness," said Clarke, who confirmed that right-back Aaron Hickey, taken off with a knock on Saturday, had trained with the squad.

"Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams didn't feel very well this morning but they will be on the plane.

"So we have that to worry about, so we are not short of issues and we are also not short of determination to go there and finish the job."

Image: Jack Hendry celebrates scoring against Republic of Ireland

Clarke, who called up Hearts duo Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley on Sunday, was disappointed to lose Tierney and McKenna but insists the squad can be "adaptable."

"You don't want to lose anyone from the squad," said Clarke, who stated he could "trust" McKay and Kingsley.

"Kieran and Scott are two good players playing to the best of their abilities. Injuries are sent to test you, it is now a chance for someone else.

"As I say, we have a sickness bug in the camp, maybe I will wake up tomorrow morning and have a different set of problems, I don't know.

Image: Nathan Patterson suffered a knee injury for Scotland

"But just deal with it. You are always being asked questions, you are always being tested but I am sure we will do enough to pass the test."

Clarke has selection dilemmas all over the pitch but insists he has plenty of cover.

On Hickey, he said: "Aaron felt a bit tight in the game and I knew I had Tony Ralston on the bench who could do a good job for us.

"Aaron trained this morning, he seems to be OK so I have a good choice to make between Tony and Aaron."

Scotland will not be going out for the draw

Image: Scotland can secure promotion with a point on Tuesday

Clarke managed Greg Taylor at Kilmarnock and was pleased with the way he took over from Tierney in the first half in the 2-1 win over the Irish but insists the Celtic left-back himself has competition for his place.

He said: "Greg's determination to do well was apparent to me as soon as I walked in the door at Kilmarnock. I know he wants to get better.

"He has moved to a bigger club, he has handled the expectation and pressure of playing at that bigger club, any time I have asked him to perform for the national team he has done very well.

Group B1: Remaining fixtures Republic of Ireland vs Armenia - Dublin, Tuesday September 27

- Dublin, Tuesday September 27 Ukraine vs Scotland - Krakow (Poland), Tuesday September 27

"So no worries about Greg and you want that all over the pitch. Young Josh Doig has come in and trained very well, looks good, Stephen Kingsley has covered that position as well, Kenny McLean has played there three or four times for Norwich this season, so we are well covered.

"It is a case of dealing with what the fates have thrown at us and being determined to finish the job."

Clarke stressed that whoever gets the nod on Tuesday night, Scotland will not be going out for the draw.

He said: "I don't think anybody goes and sets out for a draw, you are always set up to win the game. We are certainly not going to go there for a draw because if you don't meet expectations you lose the game."

Adams: Scotland raring to go ahead of Ukraine clash

Image: Scotland left it late to defeat Republic of Ireland

Che Adams believes Scotland are in fine fettle ahead of the final game in their Ukraine trilogy in Krakow on Tuesday night.

Adams, who will shrug off a virus which has affected the camp, is confident of a positive outcome.

He said: "We have had a good two games in this campaign, we just have to end it well and get over the line in the summer, we let them off the hook really. We made up for it in the game the other night at home.

"It wasn't good enough in the summer and it was up to us to put it right at Hampden and we surely did that.

"It is going to be another tough one but one we are looking forward to, the boys are raring to go and hopefully we can get it over the line."

Clarke revealed Adams and fellow striker Lyndon Dykes had been affected by a virus although both would be on the plane to Poland.

The Southampton forward said: "I feel great, feeling better. It is one of those ones where we have to get through it and put in a massive performance tomorrow.

"I am tough, I can play. If it was any worse then maybe I couldn't but I'm fit and ready to go for tomorrow."