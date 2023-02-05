SWPL round-up: Glasgow City, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Spartans win; Hearts draw at Motherwell

It remains all to play for in the Scottish Women's Premier League title race as leaders Glasgow City, second-place Celtic and champions Rangers all won.

Glasgow City returned to goalscoring ways with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Partick Thistle, maintaining their three-point advantage at the top.

Defender Claire Walsh opened the scoring after four minutes, smashing home from a Mairhead Fulton corner, before Costa Rican international Priscilla Chinchilla grabbed a brace, taking her tally to four goals in her last three games.

Thistle, on the hunt for a top-six finish this season, found themselves 5-0 down at the break as South African Linda Motlhalo, on her first start, tapped in before Kinga Kozak scored from the spot.

With 65 minutes played Lisa Forrest made it six, before Lauren Davidson scored her 15th goal of the season just eight minutes later.

Rachel Donaldson did get a consolation goal with an excellent strike from the edge of the box but the final goal went to City as Megan Foley headed home from another Fulton corner.

City face a tough midweek trip to Hearts on Wednesday while Thistle will hope to bounce back against 11th-placed Hamilton Academical on the same evening.

Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen

Image: Claire O'Riordan (left) celebrates scoring as Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-0

Fran Alonso's side remain three points behind City at the top of the SWPL, repeating the same scoreline against Aberdeen from their meeting back in September.

Celtic had to wait until injury time of the first half for their opener, Chloe Craig heading in Maria McAneny's corner.

The hosts took control after the restart and took just 11 minutes to double their lead, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi's corner finding Claire O'Riordan, and despite Annalisa McCann's best efforts, the powerful header found the net.

Celtic sealed the win when Natalie Ross slotted home from just outside the six-yard box after a cutback.

Next up for Alonso's side is a trip to Spartans on Wednesday, while Aberdeen - who remain ninth - play Dundee United, who are just below the Pittodrie side on goal difference.

Dundee United 0-4 Rangers

Image: Rangers beat Dundee United 4-0 to remain four points off top-spot in the SWPL (Credit: Rangers)

Rangers kept pace with Glasgow City and Celtic at the top of the SWPL table with a comfortable win on the road at Gussie Park.

The opener came after 15 minutes as Scotland international Nicola Docherty crossed perfectly for Kayla McCoy to put Rangers 1-0 up.

The Jamaican striker soon got her and the visitors' second less than 20 minutes later, thanks to an assist from Brogan Hay, and took her tally to 10 league goals for the season.

It took Rangers 72 minutes to eventually find their third goal through Tessel Middag, before Kirsty Howat rounded off the win with just four minutes to spare, after cutting in and firing a powerful effort home.

Rangers remain four points behind Glasgow City and a point behind Celtic ahead of Thursday's home tie against Hibernian, while United will look to leapfrog Aberdeen with victory on Wednesday.

Motherwell 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

The Jambos prevailed 1-0 when the sides last met but it was the Women of Steel who took the lead on this occasion at K-Park.

With just 13 minutes on the clock, Lauren Doran-Barr pressed Charlotte Parker-Smith in the Hearts goal before winning the ball and finishing from a tight angle.

However, with Hearts aiming to seal a top-four finish this season, they pushed for an equaliser and eventually got that goal with Monica Forsyth finishing after a dangerous cross.

Hearts remain fourth but their lead over Hibernian is down to just three points ahead of a home match against Glasgow City on Wednesday.

Motherwell meanwhile are eighth, two points behind a top-six place, and are away to Glasgow Women on Tuesday.

Hibernian 7-0 Glasgow Women

Image: Hibernian boss Dean Gibson's side are just three points behind Hearts after beating Glasgow Women

Hibs cut that gap on rivals Hearts down to just three points thanks to a comfortable win over Glasgow Women.

Rosie Livingstone opened the scoring after just three minutes and Katie Lockwood doubled their lead 16 minutes later to put the Easter Road side 2-0 up at the break.

Hibs scored a further five goals in the last half an hour of the match with Rachael Boyle, on her return to the Hibs squad, finding the back of the net just after the hour mark.

Lia Tweedie made it four, scoring her first goal since returning to the club from her loan spell at Queen's Park before Michael McAlonie got in on the act with her first of the game.

Livingstone and Boyle rounded off the win with their second goals of the match as Hibernian remain fifth ahead of a trip to Rangers on Thursday, while bottom club Glasgow Women host Motherwell on Tuesday.

Hamilton Academical 0-1 Spartans

Spartans moved into the top-six and got revenge against Hamilton Accies after losing the last meeting between the clubs earlier in the season.

With Accies prevailing 2-1 back in October and just four points separating the sides, it was always expected to be a close match and that proved to be the case with the game goalless at the break.

It took the Edinburgh side until the 70th minute to eventually find the winner. Louise Mason with a stunning strike from range, giving her side the lead and all three points.

Spartans move into the top half but face a tricky home tie on Wednesday against Celtic. Hamilton Accies remain in the relegation play-off spot and are away to Partick Thistle on the same evening.