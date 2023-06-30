Kilmarnock: Scottish Premiership 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Kilmarnock begin their Scottish Premiership season live on Sky Sports when last season's runners-up Rangers visit Rugby Park.

Derek McInnes' side face Michael Beale's team in a 5.30pm kick-off on the opening day of the season, hoping to end a run of six consecutive defeats against the Gers.

They follow up that tough opening with back-to-back away trips to Hearts and Motherwell, before hosting Ross County just ahead of the international break on September 2.

The first trip to the Old Firm comes on October 7 when Kilmarnock visit Celtic Park, while they are made to wait for their sole scheduled trip to Ibrox until January 2.

Killie's Christmas fixtures see them host St Johnstone on December 23, followed by a trip to St Mirren on December 27 and a visit by Dundee on December 30.

They finish the regular season before the split with Ross County visiting Rugby Park on April 6 and a trip to St Johnstone a week later on April 13.

August

5: Rangers (h) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 5.15pm

12: Hearts (a)

26: Motherwell (a)

September

2: Ross County (h)

16: Hibernian (h)

23: Dundee (a)

30: St Mirren (h)

October

7: Celtic (a)

21: Livingston (h)

28: Aberdeen (h)

November

1: St Johnstone (a) - kick-off 7.45pm

4: Motherwell (h)

11: Hibernian (a)

25: Ross County (a)

December

2: Hearts (h)

6: Aberdeen (a) - kick-off 7.45pm

9: Celtic (h)

16: Livingston (a)

23: St Johnstone (h)

27: St Mirren (a)

30: Dundee (h)

January

2: Rangers (a)

27: Hibernian (h)

February

3: Motherwell (a)

7: Livingston (h) - kick-off 7.45pm

17: Celtic (a)

24: Aberdeen (h)

28: Rangers (h) - kick-off 7.45pm

March

2: Dundee (a)

16: St Mirren (h)

30: Hearts (a)

April

6: Ross County (h)

13: St Johnstone (a)

Post-split dates

April 27

May 4

May 11

May 15

May 18 or 19

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break starting from January 3 until January 19, 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

