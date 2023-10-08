SWPL round-up: Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian and Hearts win; Spartans-Hamilton draw

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City all win as the top three remain unchanged, with Dundee United and Partick Thistle also winning, and Montrose claiming a monumental draw.

Montrose 3-3 Hearts

Montrose produced a stunning 3-3 draw at home to Heart of Midlothian, earning them a potentially vital point in the battle to avoid relegation in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

Katie Lockwood gave Hearts an early lead at Links Park and doubled their advantage with 21 minutes played. Given Hearts' credentials as a challengre to the top three and with Montrose in 11th, it seemed that the Jambos were cruising to victory.

However, with 62 minutes on the clock Jade McLaren reduced the deficit for the home side and just three minutes later they were level through a Georgia Timms own goal.

Timms made amends as she provided the assist for Kathleen McGovern to restore the Edinburgh side's lead with just over a quarter of an hour to play.

There was time for one more twist in the tale though as with 88 minutes on the clock, Montrose clawed back level as Aimee Ridgeway grabbed her second of the season.

Montrose move three points clear of automatic relegation with a huge game away to bottom placed Hamilton Accies next Sunday. Hearts face a tricky match away to Edinburgh rivals Spartans.

Glasgow City 3-0 Spartans

Reigning champions Glasgow City returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Spartans after defeat to Celtic on Thursday.

Amy Muir gave the home side the lead with just six minutes on the clock as she drilled home into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

It took City until 54 minutes to eventually double their lead as Lauren Davidson was brought down in the box before getting back up to slot home the penalty.

The scoring was completed by Brenna Lovera as the American met Lisa Forrest's corner for her third in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

Glasgow City host Norwegian side SK Brann Kvinner at Petershill in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday before travelling away to Aberdeen in the league on Sunday. For Spartans, they will look to bounce back at home to Hearts.

Celtic 6-0 Motherwell

Celtic made no mistake this time around against Motherwell in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League, winning 6-0 after a disappointing 0-0 midweek draw against the Women of Steel last season.

After an important victory over Glasgow City on Thursday, Celtic started the game brightly and went ahead after just 13 minutes. Amy Gallacher finished Shen Meglu's cross for her 10th goal in the SWPL.

Less than 10 minutes later and Celtic were in total control as Kit Loferski doubled their advantage before Chloe Craig nodded home Colette Cavanagh's corner to make it 3-0.

The home side weren't done there and made it 5-0 as both Loferski and Gallacher grabbed their braces before half time.

The final goal of the game came with 55 minutes on the clock as Tiree Burchill, who was on loan at Motherwell last season, took Celtic to 49 goals in nine games in the league.

Celtic are away to Partick Thistle next Sunday while Motherwell welcome Dundee United to K-Park.

Hamilton 0-6 Rangers

Rangers kept pace at the top of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League with a routine victory over Hamilton Accies.

The Accies defence held resolute for the opening 20 minutes before Rangers opened the floodgates with three goals in the space of 13 minutes. An own goal gave the away side the opener before Kathryn Hill and Chelsea Cornet gave them a comfortable lead.

The away side matched their tally in the second half as Kirsty Howat made it 4-0 before Rio Hardy scored her 12th in the league from the penalty spot. Nicola Docherty got the final goal of the game with a stunning finish from the edge of the box with just over five minutes to play.

Rangers host Hibernian on Sunday at Ibrox while Accies will be searching for their first win of the season at home to Montrose.

Dundee United 3-2 Aberdeen

Dundee United picked up an important victory over Aberdeen in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League. The result moves them six points clear of the automatic relegation spot and just five points adrift of their opponents.

The only goal of the half came through Cassie Cowper for the home side as she stepped up and curled the free-kick into the top corner.

The second half came to life as Aberdeen equalised with 51 minutes on the clock through birthday girl, Bayley Hutchison. However, United restored their lead just minutes later as Jo Fraser finished from a tight angle and Rachel Todd put them two goals clear after Robyn Smith drove into the box and squared the ball for her captain.

The Dons dominated in terms of the number of shots in the game but fell short despite their best efforts. Eilidh Shore reduced the deficit with 82 minutes played and the ball was in the back of the net in the dying moments only for offside to be called.

Hibernian 0-2 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle jumped up to fourth in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League with a somewhat surprise victory away to Hibernian. After a strong start to the season, the Jags had faltered in recent weeks while Hibernian were on a four-game winning streak coming into the match.

It took 70 minutes for the deadlock to be broken as substitute Lucy Sinclair opened the scoring for the Jags before doubling the lead just seven minutes later as she scrambled the ball into the net from a corner that wasn't cleared. It takes her tally to three for the season after joining Thistle in the summer.

Hibernian face a trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers on Sunday while Partick Thistle host Celtic.

