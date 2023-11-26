Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Celtic to host Buckie Thistle, Rangers to visit Dumbarton, The Spartans to host Hearts

The fourth round of the Scottish Cup takes place on the weekend of 20-21 January, 2024
Buckie Thistle will travel to Celtic and Dumbarton will host Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
Meanwhile, The Spartans will host Hearts in an Edinburgh derby.
This is the stage that the Scottish Premiership teams come in to the competition, with Dundee travelling to Kilmarnock in the only all-Premiership tie.
Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last year's final to seal a famous treble, although that won't happen this season with Brendan Rodgers' side eliminated from the Viaplay Cup.
The fourth round of the Scottish Cup takes place on the weekend of January 20-21, 2024.
This year's Hampden Park final takes place on Saturday 25 May, 2024.
Ayr Utd vs Kelty Hearts
Kilmarnock vs Dundee
Greenock Morton vs Montrose
Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Broomhill
St Mirren vs Queen of the South
Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers
Clyde vs Aberdeen
The Spartans vs Hearts
Bonnyrigg Rose vs Falkirk
Livingston vs Raith Rovers
Motherwell vs Alloa Athletic
Ross County vs Partick Thistle
Celtic vs Buckie Thistle
Forfar Athletic vs Hibs
Airdrieonianians vs St Johnstone
Dumbarton vs Rangers