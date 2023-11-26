Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Celtic to host Buckie Thistle, Rangers to visit Dumbarton, The Spartans to host Hearts

Buckie Thistle will travel to Celtic and Dumbarton will host Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Meanwhile, The Spartans will host Hearts in an Edinburgh derby.

This is the stage that the Scottish Premiership teams come in to the competition, with Dundee travelling to Kilmarnock in the only all-Premiership tie.

Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last year's final to seal a famous treble, although that won't happen this season with Brendan Rodgers' side eliminated from the Viaplay Cup.

The fourth round of the Scottish Cup takes place on the weekend of January 20-21, 2024.

This year's Hampden Park final takes place on Saturday 25 May, 2024.

Image: Ange Postecoglou lifts the Scottish Cup after last year's final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Ayr Utd vs Kelty Hearts

Kilmarnock vs Dundee

Greenock Morton vs Montrose

Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Broomhill

St Mirren vs Queen of the South

Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers

Clyde vs Aberdeen

The Spartans vs Hearts

Bonnyrigg Rose vs Falkirk

Livingston vs Raith Rovers

Motherwell vs Alloa Athletic

Ross County vs Partick Thistle

Celtic vs Buckie Thistle

Forfar Athletic vs Hibs

Airdrieonianians vs St Johnstone

Dumbarton vs Rangers