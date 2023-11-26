 Skip to content

Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Celtic to host Buckie Thistle, Rangers to visit Dumbarton, The Spartans to host Hearts

The fourth round of the Scottish Cup takes place on the weekend of 20-21 January, 2024

Sunday 26 November 2023 20:10, UK

The Scottish Cup final will take place on 3 June
Image: The Scottish Cup final will take place on 25 May, 2024

Buckie Thistle will travel to Celtic and Dumbarton will host Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Meanwhile, The Spartans will host Hearts in an Edinburgh derby.

This is the stage that the Scottish Premiership teams come in to the competition, with Dundee travelling to Kilmarnock in the only all-Premiership tie.

Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last year's final to seal a famous treble, although that won't happen this season with Brendan Rodgers' side eliminated from the Viaplay Cup.

The fourth round of the Scottish Cup takes place on the weekend of January 20-21, 2024.

This year's Hampden Park final takes place on Saturday 25 May, 2024.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou lifts the Scottish Cup during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Ange Postecoglou lifts the Scottish Cup after last year's final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full:

    Ayr Utd vs Kelty Hearts

    Kilmarnock vs Dundee

    Greenock Morton vs Montrose

    Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Broomhill

    St Mirren vs Queen of the South

    Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers

    Clyde vs Aberdeen

    The Spartans vs Hearts

    Bonnyrigg Rose vs Falkirk

    Livingston vs Raith Rovers

    Motherwell vs Alloa Athletic

    Ross County vs Partick Thistle

    Celtic vs Buckie Thistle

    Forfar Athletic vs Hibs

    Airdrieonianians vs St Johnstone

    Dumbarton vs Rangers

