Scottish Premiership: Four more games to be shown live on Sky Sports

Aberdeen's next home games against Celtic and Rangers plus Old Firm trips to St Mirren and Hibernian are the latest Scottish Premiership matches selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Philippe Clement will take his side to Paisley on Saturday January 27 with their game against Aberdeen on Tuesday February 6 also added to the TV schedule.

The Sky cameras will also be at Pittodrie on Saturday February 3 when the Dons host Celtic.

The Scottish champions' match away to Hibernian on Wednesday February 7 will also be shown.

Before then, Rangers' Christmas Eve clash with Motherwell will be live on Sky with Celtic then away to Dundee on Boxing Day.

The Edinburgh Derby between Hibs and Hearts will be in front of the cameras before Celtic and Rangers clash on Saturday December 30.

Celtic's final match before the winter break away at St Mirren will also be live on January 2.

Sunday December 24

Motherwell vs Rangers, 12pm

Tuesday December 26

Dundee vs Celtic, 3pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Tuesday January 2

St Mirren vs Celtic, 5pm

Saturday January 27

St Mirren vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Saturday February 3

Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Tuesday February 6

Rangers vs Aberdeen, 8pm

Wednesday February 7

Hibernian vs Celtic, 8pm

The Scottish Premiership season began on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break taking effect from January 3 until January 19 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also began on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

