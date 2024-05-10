SWPL: Motherwell's Berry Laura claims April player of month prize

Motherwell forward Laura Berry and Ria McCafferty of Boroughmuir Thistle have won the SWPL and SWPL 2 player of the month awards for April.

Berry, on loan from Rangers, wins the award for the first time following an unbeaten month for Motherwell where they won two out of three games.

The forward scored three goals, providing eight shots on target from a total of 18 shots.

Motherwell's unbeaten run is now eight games as they chase down Aberdeen in 7th.

She saw off Celtic's Murphy Agnew, Georgia Hunter of Hearts and Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison for the prize.

Image: Ria McCafferty of Boroughmuir Thistle is SWPL2 player of the month

Meanwhile, Ria McCafferty wins the award for Boroughmuir Thistle following two battling performances where they drew against Livingston and Gartcairn.

On loan from Spartans, the midfielder was voted as player of the match in both games for Thistle. She also scored in their 3-3 draw against Livingston.

McCafferty beat Ellie Kane of Queen's Park and Glasgow City's Mhairi Lyle to the award.

Leaders Celtic are currently ahead of Rangers on goal difference with champions Glasgow City a further six points behind.

Celtic face Patrick Thistle on Sunday while Rangers are at Glasgow City.

The Hoops then go to Hearts on May 15 with Jo Potter's side also in Edinburgh to take on Hibernian.

Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibs and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season.

