Women's Super League title race: Everything you need to know about the run-in as Chelsea and Man Utd go for glory

Manchester United and Chelsea will fight it out to claim the WSL title on the final day of the season on Saturday.

As a topsy-turvy campaign nears its conclusion, just two points separate Chelsea and Man Utd at the top following a dramatic penultimate weekend to the campaign.

After Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday, they knew a Man Utd slip-up at home to Man City would hand them a fourth straight crown. However, a last-gasp Lucia Garcia winner took the race to a final day.

Chelsea have it firmly in their hands, but what do Man Utd need to secure a maiden WSL title?

The key fixtures:

Saturday May 27: Reading vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Manchester United, all kick-off at 2.30pm

Position: 1st

Played: 21

Points: 55

GD: +48

GF: 63

Position: 2nd

Played: 21

Points: 53

GD: +43

GF: 55

The permutations are relatively simple.

Chelsea just need a win at bottom club Reading - and likely even a point will do - to claim a fourth straight WSL title.

Man Utd must beat Liverpool on Saturday, and hope Chelsea lose at Reading, or draw at Reading with a six-goal swing included in Man Utd's favour.

Although the goal difference between Chelsea and Man Utd is five goals (+43 to +48), Chelsea have a far superior goals for column.

But the fixtures aren't necessarily straightforward; Reading are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the WSL, with two points separating them and Tottenham, while Liverpool are capable of an upset having beaten Man City earlier in May, and Chelsea at the start of the season.

