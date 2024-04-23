Bunny Shaw injury: Man City striker and Women's Super League top scorer could miss title run-in

Bunny Shaw is the Women's Super League top scorer with 21 goals in 18 games this season; Shaw was seen leaving the Joie Stadium in a protective boot on Sunday after their 5-0 victory over West Ham; Man City are top of the WSL by three points ahead of Chelsea, who have a game in hand
Tuesday 23 April 2024 14:52, UK
Manchester City striker Bunny Shaw could miss the rest of the Women's Super League season and their crucial title run-in through injury.
City sit top of the WSL, three points ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.
However, Shaw, the league's top scorer with 21 goals in 18 games this season, is likely to miss their final three matches after leaving the Joie Stadium in a protective boot on Sunday.
Shaw, 27, was forced off at half-time due to an injury to her left foot in Manchester City's 5-0 victory over West Ham.
City have not confirmed the severity of the injury or whether she has broken a bone in her foot.
Shaw is the club's all-time leading scorer and has netted three WSL hat-tricks this season.
Mary Fowler or Lauren Hemp could replace Shaw up front for Manchester City, who head to Bristol City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
April 28: Bristol City vs Man City, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm
May 5: Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 2.15pm
May 18: Aston Villa vs Man City, kick-off 3pm
April 27: Chelsea vs Barcelona, kick-off 5.30pm
May 1: Liverpool vs Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7pm
May 5: Chelsea vs Bristol City, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm
May 15: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.15pm
May 18: Man United vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm
