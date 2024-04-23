Bunny Shaw injury: Man City striker and Women's Super League top scorer could miss title run-in

Manchester City striker Bunny Shaw could miss the rest of the Women's Super League season and their crucial title run-in through injury.

City sit top of the WSL, three points ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

However, Shaw, the league's top scorer with 21 goals in 18 games this season, is likely to miss their final three matches after leaving the Joie Stadium in a protective boot on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of Lauren James and Shaw's best goals from the season so far as the pair battle out for this season's top goal scorer and the WSL title

Shaw, 27, was forced off at half-time due to an injury to her left foot in Manchester City's 5-0 victory over West Ham.

City have not confirmed the severity of the injury or whether she has broken a bone in her foot.

Shaw is the club's all-time leading scorer and has netted three WSL hat-tricks this season.

Mary Fowler or Lauren Hemp could replace Shaw up front for Manchester City, who head to Bristol City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

April 28: Bristol City vs Man City, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm

May 5: Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 2.15pm

May 18: Aston Villa vs Man City, kick-off 3pm

April 27: Chelsea vs Barcelona, kick-off 5.30pm

May 1: Liverpool vs Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7pm

May 5: Chelsea vs Bristol City, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm

May 15: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.15pm

May 18: Man United vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.