England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season

Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly.

Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent spells playing for Leeds, Lincoln and West Ham.

Image: Daly was a key part of Sarina Wiegman's Euro-winning team this summer

Daly played as a left-back for Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman at this summer's Euros, but has previously been used further up the pitch.

Manager Carla Ward said: "This is a big signing for us and one we've worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.

"Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team.

"But for us, she is a forward and we can't wait to see her scoring goals."

Aston Villa begin their WSL season with a trip to Brighton on Sunday September 11.

Key dates for the 2022/23 season