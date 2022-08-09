England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season

Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee; The 30-year-old previously played for Leeds, Lincoln and West Ham
Tuesday 9 August 2022 18:00, UK
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly.
Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent spells playing for Leeds, Lincoln and West Ham.
Daly played as a left-back for Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman at this summer's Euros, but has previously been used further up the pitch.
Manager Carla Ward said: "This is a big signing for us and one we've worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.
"Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team.
"But for us, she is a forward and we can't wait to see her scoring goals."
Aston Villa begin their WSL season with a trip to Brighton on Sunday September 11.