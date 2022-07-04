Women's Euros 2022: Pick your England Women starting XI vs Austria Women

England Women begin their Women's Euros campaign on Wednesday, but who would you select in your starting XI against Austria?

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman named her 23-player squad in mid-June and has been tinkering with her side during three pre-tournament friendlies.

Now, you can take the place of the Dutch coach and pick your starting squad. Will Leah Williamson start in defence or midfield? Who will be part of your attacking front three?

Choose your players and formation below and let us know in the comments below who you have chosen.

