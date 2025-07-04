Women's Euro 2025: Sarina Wiegman says England have 'so much talent' in squad as they begin title defence

Sarina Wiegman admits retaining the European Championship is the "one thing" on her mind as England prepare for their defence of the tournament.

The Lionesses kick off against France this weekend but Wiegman insists going far in the competition is the aim despite being in a tough group which also includes the Netherlands and Wales.

"We're here and want one thing but there are more countries that want that", Wiegman exclusively told Sky Sports News at the Lionesses' team base in Zurich.

"It's not as easy as it is said. We know we have to be at our best but we also know the game has changed so much. There are so many competitors that can do well at this tournament.

"We have a hard group starting on Saturday against France and that will be a tough game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England boss Sarina Wiegman gives her reaction to the news that Chloe Kelly has signed a permanent deal with Arsenal, following the expiration her Manchester City contract

That may be an understatement from Wiegman as France are one of the few countries tipped to win the Euros.

They sit 10th in the FIFA world rankings, are on an eight-game winning streak and boast talent feared across the continent including Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani and Sandy Baltimore.

"It's a very good team," admits Wiegman. "We know their strengths but also think they have some weaknesses and will try to exploit them.

"Every first game is a hard one as you get so excited before but it's the same for our opponents."

Image: Sarina Wiegman spoke exclusively to Sky Sports from the Lionesses camp in Zurich, Switzerland

England's build-up to the Euros was dominated by the surprise retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, followed by the withdrawal of Millie Bright.

Wiegman says change was inevitable, even if it was just before a major tournament.

"It feels like a new challenge. We're going into a tournament and that's a new situation anyway but the team has been in transition over the last year or two.

"In our world, things can change quickly. You always have to deal with injuries so you have to be ready for the next step. It's about which player can step up. What we try to do is select the best players in the country."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Sarina Wiegman and midfielder Ella Toone believe England's depth will help them at Women's European Championship

Seven of England's Euros squad are going to their first major tournament, with two players yet to make their Lionesses debut.

Despite the lack of experience, Wiegman is sure her side has what it takes not only to win matches but also get fans out of their seats.

"I'm really excited, I think we have so much talent in this team. The connections are really good on and off the pitch.

"We're getting really prepared and you see hard work but you also see players coming together off the pitch. When they have time off they do nice things together, that can make a difference too.

"Time flies but it's nice the time is flying so we can get to Saturday soon."

Group stage

Matchday 1

July 2

Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland

Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway

July 3

﻿Group B: Belgium vs Italy (5pm, Sion)

Group B: Spain vs Portugal (8pm, Bern)

July 4

Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva)

Group C: Germany vs Poland (8pm, St.Gallen)

July 5

Group D: Wales vs Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne)

Group D: France vs England (8pm, Zurich)

Matchday 2

July 6

Group A: Norway vs Finland (5pm, Sion)

Group A: Switzerland vs Iceland (8pm, Bern)

July 7

Group B: Spain vs Belgium (5pm, Thun)

Group B: Portugal vs Italy (8pm, Geneva)

July 8

Group C: Germany vs Denmark (5pm, Basel)

Group C: Poland vs Sweden (8pm, Lucerne)

July 9

Group D: England vs Netherlands (5pm, Zurich)

Group D: France vs Wales (8pm, St.Gallen)

Matchday 3

July 10

Group A: Finland vs Switzerland (8pm, Geneva)

Group A: Norway vs Iceland (8pm, Thun)

July 11

Group B: Italy vs Spain (8pm, Bern)

Group B: Portugal vs Belgium (8pm, Sion)

July 12

Group C: Sweden vs Germany (8pm, Zurich)

Group C: Poland vs Denmark (8pm, Lucerne)

July 13

Group D: Netherlands vs France (8pm, Basel)

Group D: England vs Wales (8pm, St.Gallen)

Quarter-finals

July 16

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva)

July 17

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)

July 18

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern)

July 19

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)

Semi-finals

July 22

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)

July 23

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)

Euro 2025 final

July 27

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)