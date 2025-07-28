England player ratings: Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton, Michelle Agyemang - which Lionesses shone brightest during Euro 2025 triumph?

England are European champions again! Here we rate the performances of the Lionesses at Euro 2025...

Hannah Hampton - 10

Image: Hannah Hampton saves Mariona Caldentey's penalty in the shoot-out

Barely put a glove wrong. She set the tone with an extraordinary defence-splitting pass to beat the Dutch press in England's 4-0 win over the Netherlands on matchday two. It was the pass of the tournament. Player of the match in the final, saving two Spain penalties in the shoot-out, says everything about her big-game mentality.

Lucy Bronze - 9

The chief warrior, running through brick walls for the team and sparking that unlikely revival with a goal in the Sweden game as England looked as good as beaten. Only after the trophy had been lifted did Bronze reveal she played the entire tournament with a broken tibia. What a fighter.

Esme Morgan - 8

Given the nod to start against Italy, playing 120 minutes of a high-pressured game. She coped superbly, winning 100 per cent of tackles and registered 97 per cent passing accuracy. Will be a big part of Sarina Wiegman's succession planning in central defence.

Leah Williamson - 8

Another player England cannot be without. Eighteen defensive actions to nullify Spain's danger players, 11 clearances, 100 per cent of tackles won. Might have missed her penalty in the shoot-out but England would not have made it to that stage without her contribution across the 120 minutes - and rest of the tournament.

Jess Carter - 7

Image: England defender Jess Carter admitted to being scared to play the Euro 2025 final

Perhaps Carter is England's greatest example of resilience. She started the tournament nervously, was subject to vile online abuse and had the bravery to speak out on it, before being dropped for the semi-final and reinstated for the final. A rollercoaster ride, met with impeccable grace. She made plenty of vital interceptions and challenges to thwart Spain in the final.

Niamh Charles - 7

Used as Bronze's deputy but played the role admirably, offering energy and verve when tired legs were flagging. England are blessed to have so many players willing to accept their function as 'finishers'. Next major tournament might even see a promotion to starter.

Alex Greenwood - 9

Exceptional in the final. Was asked to play a number of roles across the tournament, switching between centre-back and left-back, and did so seamlessly. Greenwood's set-piece delivery remains one of England's key weapons and her leadership was needed to manage the strain of tense knockout games.

Grace Clinton - 7

Underused. Criminally underused, in fact. But stayed extremely composed when coming on late in games. Will be the heartbeat of England's midfield at future tournaments.

Georgia Stanway - 7

Image: Georgia Stanway closes down Vicky Lopez

Got completely overpowered in the first game against France but recovered well, personifying 'proper England' - the phrase used to describe the Lionesses' never-say-die attitude. Solid, if not sensational.

Ella Toone - 8

Everyone should be team Toone. She has endeared the nation at this tournament, and made a massive difference to England's fluidity when chosen to start over Beth Mead for the second game of the group phase (and remainder of the tournament). Wiegman rightly calls her 'the connector'. She completed 100 per cent of her passes in the final and made England much more balanced in midfield.

Keira Walsh - 7

Image: Keira Walsh in action against Sweden

Dependable Walsh, another mainstay of England's success. Did not have the same impact as 2022, but opposition teams fear her incredible ability on the ball and tend to mark her out of games. She has had to play a more selfless role as a result and played it cleverly.

Jess Park - 6

Only given a total of 46 minutes all tournament, which makes it difficult to judge. At 23 years old she has time on her side. Wiegman likes her versatility as a player capable of operating in central midfield, at No 10 or out wide. Another future talent.

Beth Mead - 6

Did not hit the heights of Euro 2022 but they were impossibly high standards. Made an impact whenever she was introduced from the bench having been the sacrificial change from that awful opening against France. Was particularly influential when replacing Lauren James at half-time against Italy.

Lauren James - 7

James enjoyed a mixed tournament, criticised for her lack of effectiveness in the No 10 role on opening night, before being hailed as England's best player coming in off the wing against the Netherlands. She remains a maverick, capable of the miraculous, but struggled with fitness as the injury she suffered pre-tournament hampered her preparation.

Lauren Hemp - 7

Somewhat of an unsung hero. This was by no means Hemp's best tournament in terms of attacking output, but England needed her off-the-ball work-rate. She contested the most duels of any player in the final (19), and took the most touches in the box of any England player (6). She was box-to-box.

Aggie Beever-Jones - 6

Was used sparingly, only playing 74 minutes in total, but was rewarded with a goal and an assist in the emphatic 6-1 win over Wales. She is another destined to be a big player for England at future tournaments.

Chloe Kelly - 10

Image: Chloe Kelly celebrates her extra-time winner for England against Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-final

The player England must thank for saving their tournament on countless occasions. Kelly's class and poise was the best thing about the Lionesses in Switzerland. Her personal comeback story - she was not even included in Sarina Wiegman's England squad at the beginning of this year - is remarkable.

Alessia Russo - 9

Tireless. A true embodiment of England's relentless will to win. There was no one more deserving of the equalising goal in the final than Russo - and what a header it was.

Michelle Agyemang - 9

Image: England's Michelle Agyemang scores her side's second goal against Sweden

Did everything asked of her and more. Caused chaos when coming on late in games and scored two vital goals in knockout games. A wildcard pick England never even knew they needed.

