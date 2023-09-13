SWPL round-up: Rangers stay top, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Montrose, Spartans all win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as last season's top three of Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers win, alongside Hibernian, Montrose and Spartans.

Rangers 4-1 Motherwell

Rangers made it two wins in three days to remain top of the table after a 4-1 win over Motherwell.

Jo Potter's side hit the woodwork twice early on before Kirsty Maclean put the hosts ahead after 30 minutes.

It took until the second-half for the Gers to double their lead as Rachel McLauchlan found Rio Hardy, who headed home, before McLauchlan herself got in on the act with her first goal of the season.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Motherwell's Louisa Boyes saw her effort kept out by Victoria Esson after the hour mark but the New Zealand international couldn't stop Carla Boyce from pulling one back for the visitors late on at Broadwood Stadium.

However, it was Rangers who would round off the scoring as Kirsty Howat fired into the bottom corner minutes after Megan Bell saw her free-kick strike the post.

Rangers visit Montrose before the international break on Sunday, while Motherwell host Hibernian.

Hamilton Accies 0-5 Glasgow City

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Fresh from securing a place in round two of Champions League qualifying, Glasgow City continued their SWPL title defence with a 5-0 win at Hamilton Accies.

The visitors made a bright start and were ahead after just eight minutes when Aleigh Gambone's cross was volleyed home by Lisa Forrest.

Forrest then turned provider for Kenzie Weir who - after scoring her first goal for the club on Saturday - headed home from a corner after half an hour.

CIty were 3-0 ahead in first-half stoppage time thanks to Gambone as she got her first City goal, rounding off a great team move by dinking over Accies keeper Emma Thomson, who was making her league debut.

Lauren Davidson's free-kick and Brenna Lovera's header rounded off the comprehensive win for City who are third - three points off top spot with a game in hand.

Celtic 3-2 Hearts

Image: Caitlin Hayes and Carly Girasoli were both on target at the Excelsior Stadium (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

In between Rangers and Glasgow City in second spot are Celtic, who returned to domestic action after their Champions League loss in dramatic fashion.

A breathtaking first 10 minutes saw three goals scored at a very wet Excelsior Stadium as Fran Alonso's side found themselves behind early on.

First, Emma Brownlie's cross was tapped in by summer signing Danni Findlay after just five minutes and Hearts were celebrating again with eight minutes played as Katie Lockwood's corner was headed home by Carly Girasoli.

Image: Girasoli had put Hearts 2-0 up against Celtic (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Celtic pulled one back just minutes later through a header of their own as Caitlin Hayes made no mistake at the back post.

Paula Partido - on loan from Real Madrid - then got her first Celtic goal to draw the Hoops level after good work by Shen Menglu with 34 minutes played.

Chinese international Shen completed the turnaround just five minutes into the second-half with a header and Celtic led 3-2.

Image: Menglu scored the winner to maintain Celtic's 100 per cent start to the season (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

The Jambos pushed for an equaliser but any chances of rescuing a point were over when Lockwood was sent off for a second yellow card in the closing stages and Celtic sealed a sixth straight league win.

Alonso's side are the only team with a perfect start to the season and visit Aberdeen next on Sunday, while Hearts face Partick Thistle.

Hibernian 5-0 Aberdeen

Image: Jorian Baucom (left) scored a hat-trick for Hibernian at the Meadowbank Stadium (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL)

Fresh from their Edinburgh derby victory, Hibernian made it back-to-back league wins to leapfrog Hearts in the table.

After an open first-half at Meadowbank, it was the hosts who took the lead as Abbie Ferguson set up Jorian Baucom, who slotted home.

A defensive mix-up allowed Baucom to double Hibs' lead in the second half before she sealed a hat-trick from the spot after being brought down by Madison Finnie, who was sent off.

Things got worse for Aberdeen as Shannon McGregor - on her 100th appearance for Hibs - lobbed substitute goalkeeper Annalisa McCann as the hosts went 4-0 up.

Hibs rounded off a resounding victory in the closing stages as substitute Brooke Nunn slotted home after McCann could only parry Eilidh Adams' initial strike.

Grant Scott's Hibs visit Motherwell, while Aberdeen face Celtic next.

Partick Thistle 0-1 Spartans

Spartans also made it back-to-back league wins after impressing against a Partick Thistle side who had won four of their opening six league games.

The only goal at Petershill Park came just before half-time as Hannah Jordan turned on the edge of the box before firing into the bottom corner, leaving Thistle goalkeeper Ava Easdon with no chance.

Spartans - who are ninth in the table - host Hamilton Accies next while Thistle visit Hearts.

Dundee United 1-3 Montrose

Montrose got their first top-flight win - and did so after coming from behind at Foundation Park.

Georgie Robb's corner evaded everyone as United took the lead midway through the first-half, however, just one minute later Louise Brown was on target at the other end to draw Montrose drew level.

Demi Taylor then put the visitors ahead just after the hour mark and all three points were sealed when Charlotte Gammie got a third for Montrose, who are 11th, ahead of Hamilton Accies.

United visit champions Glasgow City, while Montrose host Rangers on Sunday.

SWPL and Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.