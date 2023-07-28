Keira Walsh: England midfielder taken off on stretcher with knee injury in Women's World Cup game against Denmark

England's hopes of winning the Women's World Cup suffered a blow on Friday when Keira Walsh was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious knee injury during the Group D match against Denmark.

The 26-year-old holding midfielder, who was an integral part of the England team that won the Euros last year, crumpled to the turf at Sydney Football Stadium without contact in the 38th minute and immediately called for medical assistance.

After a lengthy delay, Walsh left the field with her head in her hands on a stretcher and was replaced by Laura Coombs.

Giving an update after the game, England manager Sarina Wiegman told BBC Sport: "I know nothing about Keira's injury. It looked serious, if you get stretchered off it looks serious, but I don't know. She'll probably go for a scan but I've not heard anything.

"I think they did a great job to pick it up [after the injury] but of course it's not nice to see a player on the pitch where it's clear she has to be stretchered off.

Image: Walsh was later seen on crutches after sustaining her injury

"In the second half, we really had to fight for the win and that's what we did."

Millie Bright also explained how England had to regroup after the injury, telling Sky Sports News: "You don't want to see anyone go off like that.

"In that first minute, you've got a million things going through your head, most importantly to give the player time and space. Then instantly you have to snap out of it, regroup, make changes and get straight back into the game. We've still got the rest of the first half and the second half.

"Half-time was just about the team, it has to be. We have to gather and get the job done. That's what I mean about mentality, to be able to overcome that.

"We're all behind Keira, whatever the circumstances are. We're behind her no matter what."

Walsh moved from Manchester City to Barcelona last year for a world-record fee, reported to be in the region of £360,000. She won a Liga F and Champions League double in her first season in Spain.

Image: Walsh instantly signalled to the bench that she could not continue upon sustaining the injury late in the first half

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Manchester United Women forward Leah Galton said: "She's a midfield maestro, I love watching her. I don't think she's been involved as much as we would like her to be in the two games. That's not to say she hasn't been there, she's worked hard constantly on and off the ball.

"It's not good, to lose a player of that calibre. But they also have a strong enough squad to replace her in a sense of giving someone else a chance to step up.

"Georgia Stanway can fit in as a holding midfielder, more defensive. You want her going forward too but when injuries happen, you have to make it work. Lauren James can also play in midfield, she doesn't have to play on the wing, so you've got a bit of adaptability there.

"It changed the approach from Denmark in the second half. They know England have lost one of their main players in the centre of midfield and they had to reshuffle. So it was tough in the second half, but they got the win."

Lauren James' stunning goal on her first World Cup start saw England beat Denmark 1-0 to put them on the brink of the last 16, although it appears likely they will be missing Walsh for the rest of the tournament.

Chelsea's James was a welcome sight in the starting XI after a lacklustre showing against Haiti in England's tournament opener. She thundered home from 20 yards (6) and immediately announced herself on the world stage.

During James' celebrations, the midfielder attempted a knee slide but it revealed the dryness of the pitch at the Allianz Stadium as she fell over herself in the corner.

Speaking in his role as a pundit for the BBC, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall discussed the injury at half-time, criticising the surface in Sydney.

He said: "The pitch looks very dry and you can see on the movement.

"I think an example of that was the celebrations on the first goal that Lauren James scored. She tries to knee slide but you can see, when she does that you can see she just stops and falls over.

Players missing World Cup 2023 Leah Williamson, Beth Mead (England), Janine Beckie (Canada), Delphine Cascarino, Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Christen Press, Catarina Macario (United States).

"It looks funny but it's actually a danger to player welfare to have such a dry pitch because it should allow you to slide through. That's not good enough."

Even before Walsh's injury, the Lionesses were being punished by Denmark for their sloppy errors, and almost conceded a late equaliser.

Denmark had scored late on to beat China in their opening game, and almost netted at a similar time in Sydney. However, Amalie Vangsgaard's header hit the post and went wide, with Mary Earps needed again to see England to victory.

Walsh's anguish with personal treble in jeopardy

Image: Walsh appears to have sustained a serious injury

Speaking before the Denmark game, Walsh said the prospect of completing a personal trophy treble with a World Cup win had scarcely crossed her mind.

The midfielder followed up England's Euro 2022 triumph and player-of-the-match honours in that final with a move to Barcelona, with whom she achieved Champions League glory alongside fellow Lioness Lucy Bronze in June.

A first World Cup at the August 20 Sydney final would cap off a phenomenal 13-month run for Rochdale-native Walsh.

She said: "It's not something I've thought about but it would be pretty exciting.

Image: Walsh was injured during the first half of England's Women's World Cup match against Denmark

"I think when I first moved to Barcelona I did have to take a deep breath. When you go into that environment and you look at their midfield it is a little bit daunting, I think is fair to say.

"They were all super helpful with it though and I'm not really on social media to see those things. I just take the game day-to-day and enjoy playing. I don't really focus too much on what's going on on the outside.

What is an ACL? ACL stands for Anterior Cruciate Ligament, and is situated within our knees. It's a short, thick, powerful ligament about the length of a little finger that's attached to our thigh bone and our shin bone. When it tears or ruptures it causes devastating injury.

"But when it's all said and done, winning the Euros and the Champions League in the space of a year, you do need to take a breath and take a step back - not to evaluate it but let it all sink in. It's an exciting thing and then going to a World Cup as well."

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"It looks like it is tournament over for England's puppet master, who was stretchered off the pitch after going down in the first half. "I've done my knee," Walsh mouthed to England's medical team, who rushed to the midfielder's aid.

"A sad and all-too-familiar sight in the women's game, where an epidemic of ACL injuries seems to be sweeping through the world's top players.

"There is no direct replacement for Walsh, in terms of the way she dictates and controls play. She commands that role better than any other deep-lying midfielder in Europe - perhaps even the world.

"So, what are England's alternatives? Well, Wiegman is famed for her meticulous planning. She operates with a plan A, B and C. During the Euros, the Lionesses sailed through the tournament with every squad member fit, which made for consistent selections. This time around they have not been so lucky.

"Laura Coombs and Katie Zelem are both capable replacements - but Walsh's loss is certainly going to be felt if indeed it is confirmed that the dreaded ACL has claimed yet another victim."

England's Group D campaign concludes on August 1 against China in Adelaide, kick-off 12pm, while Denmark meet Haiti at the same time in Perth.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.