87' Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

87' Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).

86' Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

86' Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).

84' Attempt missed. Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

84' Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Ola Aina.

80' Foul by Zizo (Egypt).

80' Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

80' Substitution, Nigeria. Kelechi Nwakali replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.

79' Substitution, Nigeria. Semi Ajayi replaces Kenneth Omeruo because of an injury.

79' Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

79' Foul by Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria).

77' Attempt saved. Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

74' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazy.

72' Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

72' Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

72' Substitution, Nigeria. Chidera Ejuke replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

72' Substitution, Nigeria. Umar Sadiq replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

71' Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zizo with a through ball.

69' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh.

69' Attempt blocked. Ola Aina (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

67' Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).

66' Offside, Egypt. Omar Marmoush tries a through ball, but Zizo is caught offside.

66' Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi with a through ball following a set piece situation.

65' Foul by Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt).

65' Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

63' Attempt missed. Ola Aina (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

62' Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

61' Zizo (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

60' Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

60' Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria).

59' Zizo (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

59' Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

58' Substitution, Egypt. Ramadan Sobhi replaces Mostafa Mohamed.

58' Substitution, Egypt. Zizo replaces Trézéguet.

55' Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

55' Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52' Attempt blocked. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zaidu Sanusi with a cross.

49' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

49' Attempt blocked. Moses Simon (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zaidu Sanusi.

48' Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ola Aina with a cross.

47' Attempt missed. Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze with a cross following a corner.

47' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Hamdi Fathi.

Second Half begins Nigeria 1, Egypt 0.

45' Substitution, Egypt. Ayman Ashraf replaces Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.

45'+4' First Half ends, Nigeria 1, Egypt 0.

45'+3' Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+3' Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

45'+2' Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+2' Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

42' Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

39' Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

35' Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

30' Goal! Nigeria 1, Egypt 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a headed pass.

26' Attempt missed. Moses Simon (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a through ball.

20' Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

12' Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Abdelmonem replaces Akram Tawfik because of an injury.

11' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.

10' Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

9' Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

9' Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trézéguet.

3' Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

3' Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

First Half begins.