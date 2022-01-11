Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nigeria vs Egypt. Africa Cup of Nations Group D.

Stade Omnisport de Garoua.

Nigeria 1

  • K Iheanacho (30th minute)

Egypt 0

    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Ola Aina.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zizo (Egypt).

    free_kick_won icon

    Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Nigeria. Kelechi Nwakali replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Nigeria. Semi Ajayi replaces Kenneth Omeruo because of an injury.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazy.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

    free_kick_won icon

    Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Nigeria. Chidera Ejuke replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Nigeria. Umar Sadiq replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zizo with a through ball.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ola Aina (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

    free_kick_won icon

    Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).

    offside icon

    Offside, Egypt. Omar Marmoush tries a through ball, but Zizo is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi with a through ball following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt).

    free_kick_won icon

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ola Aina (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

    free_kick_won icon

    Zizo (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Zizo (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Egypt. Ramadan Sobhi replaces Mostafa Mohamed.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Egypt. Zizo replaces Trézéguet.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zaidu Sanusi with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Moses Simon (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zaidu Sanusi.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ola Aina with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Hamdi Fathi.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Nigeria 1, Egypt 0.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Egypt. Ayman Ashraf replaces Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Nigeria 1, Egypt 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

    goal icon

    Goal! Nigeria 1, Egypt 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a headed pass.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Moses Simon (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a through ball.

    free_kick_won icon

    Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Abdelmonem replaces Akram Tawfik because of an injury.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trézéguet.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.