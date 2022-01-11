Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).
Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Umar Sadiq (Nigeria).
Attempt missed. Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Ola Aina.
Foul by Zizo (Egypt).
Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Nigeria. Kelechi Nwakali replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.
Substitution, Nigeria. Semi Ajayi replaces Kenneth Omeruo because of an injury.
Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria).
Attempt saved. Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazy.
Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).
Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Nigeria. Chidera Ejuke replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
Substitution, Nigeria. Umar Sadiq replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zizo with a through ball.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh.
Attempt blocked. Ola Aina (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).
Offside, Egypt. Omar Marmoush tries a through ball, but Zizo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi with a through ball following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt).
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ola Aina (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Zizo (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).
Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.