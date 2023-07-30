 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Norway Women vs Philippines Women. Women's World Cup Group A.

Eden Park.

Norway Women 3

  • S Haug (6th minute, 17th minute)
  • C Hansen (31st minute)

Philippines Women 0

    goal icon

    Goal! Norway 3, Philippines 0. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emilie Haavi.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Hali Long.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sophie Haug (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tuva Hansen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Sophie Haug (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emilie Haavi with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Hali Long.
    offside icon

    Offside, Philippines. Olivia McDaniel tries a through ball, but Sarina Bolden is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Norway 2, Philippines 0. Sophie Haug (Norway) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sophie Haug (Norway) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Alicia Barker.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Angela Beard.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tuva Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emilie Haavi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alicia Barker (Philippines).
    goal icon

    Goal! Norway 1, Philippines 0. Sophie Haug (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thea Bjelde with a cross.
    offside icon

    Offside, Norway. Maren Mjelde tries a through ball, but Caroline Graham Hansen is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jessika Cowart.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Haug.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Katrina Guillou (Philippines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sara Eggesvik (Philippines).
    free_kick_won icon

    Guro Reiten (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.