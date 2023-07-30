Norway Women vs Philippines Women. Women's World Cup Group A.
Eden Park.
Goal! Norway 3, Philippines 0. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emilie Haavi.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Hali Long.
Attempt blocked. Sophie Haug (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen.
Attempt missed. Tuva Hansen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Sophie Haug (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emilie Haavi with a cross.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Hali Long.
Offside, Philippines. Olivia McDaniel tries a through ball, but Sarina Bolden is caught offside.
Goal! Norway 2, Philippines 0. Sophie Haug (Norway) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa.
Attempt blocked. Sophie Haug (Norway) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen with a cross.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Alicia Barker.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Angela Beard.
Attempt missed. Tuva Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen following a set piece situation.
Emilie Haavi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alicia Barker (Philippines).
Goal! Norway 1, Philippines 0. Sophie Haug (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thea Bjelde with a cross.
Offside, Norway. Maren Mjelde tries a through ball, but Caroline Graham Hansen is caught offside.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jessika Cowart.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Haug.
Foul by Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway).
Katrina Guillou (Philippines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sara Eggesvik (Philippines).
Guro Reiten (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.