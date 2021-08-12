Norwich vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Norwich expect to have midfielder Todd Cantwell available after an ankle problem for the Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta is not yet fully fit after struggling with the consequences of a positive Covid-19 test, but there are no other isolation issues within the squad after a recent outbreak at the club.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele is another doubt as he recovers from tonsillitis, but new signings Pierre Lees-Melou, Joshua Sargent, Christos Tzolis, Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn and Billy Gilmour, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, could all be involved. Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is a long term absentee.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is in contention for his first appearance since a season-ending knee injury in October.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's other major decision will be who to pair him with as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are both fit after their own injuries while new signing Ibrahima Konate has impressed in pre-season.

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are only a week into their delayed pre-season, so are only likely to be on the bench while left-back Andy Robertson's ankle injury means Kostas Tsimikas is set for his first league start a year after joining the club.

How to follow

Norwich City

Liverpool Saturday 14th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Norwich vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

Opta stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League matches against Norwich (W12 D2), netting 44 goals across those matches (3.1 per game). In their 18 Premier League meetings with Norwich, Liverpool have scored 50 goals at an average of 2.8 per game. The only team to have a higher goals-per-game ratio against an opponent in the competition (min. 15 games) is Man Utd against Wigan Athletic (50 in 16 games, 3.1 per game).

Norwich City are winless in their first Premier League match of the season in each of their last eight attempts, the longest such ongoing winless run by a current team. Their last opening day win was against Arsenal on the first day of Premier League football in 1992-93.

Liverpool have won their last seven away Premier League matches against Norwich City, only having a longer away top-flight winning run against West Bromwich Albion (8 in a row between 1983 and 2009).

Liverpool's five opening Premier League matches of the season under Jürgen Klopp have seen 29 goals scored in total (19 for, 10 against), with the Reds unbeaten in all five (W4 D1) despite conceding three goals in three of those five games: 4-3 vs Arsenal in 2016-17, 3-3 vs Watford in 2017-18 and 4-3 vs Leeds in 2020-21.

Norwich City lost 27 of their 38 Premier League matches in their last season at top-flight level in 2019-20, finishing bottom of the table and losing their last 10 games consecutively. Only two teams have ever lost more than 10 in a row in the competition: Sunderland between 2003 and 2005 (20) and Aston Villa in 2016 (11).

A new season means everyone starts afresh but it's hard to ignore Liverpool's strong finish to the last campaign. Jurgen Klopp's men went unbeaten in their final 10 Premier League games last season, erasing any thoughts of a period of regression in the Klopp era. With Virgil van Dijk back, all is set up for the Reds to renew their title credentials and engage in a potentially explosive battle at the top with Manchester City and Chelsea. I'm sure many will be placing Liverpool in their accumulators - and rightly so this weekend. A fast start is expected at Carrow Road.

My eyes are always drawn to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the player shots market when Liverpool play a team where they will dominate the ball and get their full-backs high into attacking areas. In fixtures against Sheffield United, West Brom, Burnley and Newcastle last season, Alexander-Arnold averaged 2.8 shots per 90 minutes, showing he isn't afraid to have long-distance efforts on goal.

When factoring in that average against the current odds available of 7/2 with Sky Bet for him to register three shots or more on goal, it certainly resembles an interesting value play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-3

BETTING ANGLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold to have three or more shots on goal (7/2 with Sky Bet)

