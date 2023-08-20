Norwich 3-1 Millwall: Canaries stay unbeaten in Championship after breezing past listless Lions

Norwich produced an impressive performance at Carrow Road to cruise to a 3-1 victory over Millwall and remain unbeaten in the 2023/24 season.

Perhaps inspired by rivals Ipswich sitting top of the Championship, Norwich were dominant from the very first whistle against a Millwall side whose fans greeted the full-time whistle with jeers following a third successive defeat.

The hosts had to wait until the 25th minute for their opener, which was provided by Jonathan Rowe, who finished off an excellent team move to notch his fourth goal in as many games.

Josh Sargent headed in a second shortly after half-time, before Ashley Barnes sealed the win with his 100th league goal on his 500th league appearance.

Aidomo Emakhu came off the bench to score a late consolation goal for Millwall - their first goal in three games - but it was not enough to halt the chants aimed at manager Gary Rowett by the unhappy travelling support.

Player ratings Norwich: Gunn (6), Stacey (7), Duffy (7), Gibson (7), Giannoulis (7), Sara (8), McLean (7), Fassnacht (7), Barnes (8), Rowe (8), Sargent (8).



Subs: Springett (6), Idah (6), McCallum (6), Omobamidele (n/a), Nunez (n/a).



Millwall: Sarkic (6), Hutchinson (6), Cooper (6), Wallace (6), McNamara (5), Saville (6), Mitchell (6), Watmore (5), Esse (6), Flemming (6), Nisbet (5).



Subs: Emakhu (7), Voglsammer (6), Bradshaw (7), Evans (6), Harding (n/a).



Player of the match: Jonathan Rowe

How Norwich punished listless Lions

David Wagner’s arrival at Norwich in January failed to spark a push for promotion last season, with the Canaries ultimately ending the season in the bottom half of the Championship.

But a lot appears to have changed over the summer, with Norwich now back to playing the free-flowing football they produce at their best.

Team news Norwich made seven changes, dropping Omobamidele, Gibbs, Nunez, Springett, Idah, Fisher and Placheta for Stacey, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sara, Rowe, Sargent and Barnes

Millwall made two changes, bringing in Saville and Esse for De Norre and Bryan, who missed out with injury

Wagner’s side are also back into the play-off positions and, while it may be far too early to make any bold predictions, that is where Norwich surely see themselves come the end of the campaign.

Image: Jonathan Rowe scored his fourth goal in as many games to give Norwich the lead

They made light work of a Millwall side that showed very little ambition and nearly led after just six minutes when Sargent drilled a powerful shot just wide from the edge of the area.

Gabriel Sara, who enjoyed another dominant performance, then saw a free-kick pushed wide by Matija Sarkic, before Rowe finally breached Millwall’s defence after latching onto Barnes’ classy pass.

Norwich's Ashley Barnes admits he didn't know his strike against Millwall was his 100th senior league goal

Chances were at a premium for the visitors, with Kevin Nisbet’s blocked shot the closest they came to troubling Angus Gunn.

The game was then taken out of Millwall’s reach after half-time, firstly when Sargent was granted the freedom of the penalty area to glance in a free-kick, and then when Barnes turned in a smart finish on the turn.

Chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rung around Carrow Road as the clock ticked towards full-time, with supporters of both sides joining the chorus.

Emakhu’s late strike barely raised a cheer from the beleaguered away support - although boos could be heard when the full-time whistle finally sounded and put them out of their misery.

Wagner: We're one of the fittest teams

Norwich boss David Wagner says preparation in pre-season has been the most important factor in the Canaries' unbeaten start to the season

David Wagner was delighted with what he saw from his Norwich side against Millwall and credited their strong start to the season to the work they put in over the summer.

"You have to be ready for the fight if you play Millwall - it's not about ball possession," Wagner told Sky Sports. "We never gave them a breather.

"We controlled the game. It was a very good performance.

"Since day one of pre-season, something grew in this group. We have a good mix of interesting characters and they like to play together.

"We had a good pre-season and one reason is that we had our signings in very early.

"We have to be difficult to break down and like to play football on the front foot.

"We want to be one of the fittest teams in the division and today we have seen that fitness-wise, we don't struggle."

Norwich are next in action at Huddersfield in the Championship on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

The Canaries then travel to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.

Millwall's next match is at home to Stoke in the Championship on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

The Lions then head to Birmingham on Saturday September 2 - kick-off 12.30pm.