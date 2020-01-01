Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace: Connor Wickham punishes wasteful hosts to earn point

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Norwich and Crystal Palace FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Norwich and Crystal Palace

Connor Wickham's first Premier League goal in over three years secured a hard-fought point for Crystal Palace as Norwich were held to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke cut a dejected figure at the final whistle describing the result as "feeling like a loss" after seeing his side pegged back at home to draw for the second time in the space of four days following the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Todd Cantwell gave the hosts the perfect start when he slotted home after just four minutes from close range, but Mario Vrancic missed a glorious chance before Kenny McLean struck the woodwork as the door was left ajar for Palace to earn a reprieve.

It was gleefully taken by Wickham as his strike was allowed to stand following a VAR review after initially been ruled out for offside, ending a wait of 1,138 days for a top-flight goal for the former Sunderland striker.

Palace remain ninth with 28 points after 21 games, while Norwich's failure to hold on to victory means they remain bottom, five points adrift of 19th-placed Watford, and seven points away from safety.

Todd Cantwell’s opener after three minutes and 58 seconds was Norwich's earliest home goal in the Premier League since October 2011

Player ratings Norwich: Krul (6), Aarons (7), Byram (7), Hanley (7), Zimmermann (6), Tettey (7), Vrancic (6), McLean (6), Buendia (8), Cantwell (7), Pukki (6).



Subs: Hernandez (n/a), Stiepermann (5), Idah (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (7), Kelly (5), Riedewald (6), Tomkins (6), Sakho (5), Milivojevic (6), McCarthy (5), McArthur (6), Meyer (5), Zaha (6), Ayew (5).



Subs: Kouyate (6), Wickham (6), Pierrick (6).



Man of the match: Emiliano Buendia.

How profligate Norwich paid the price

Farke can reflect proudly on what his side achieved in 2019, sealing promotion back to the Premier League at a canter, and speaking ahead of the game, he called on his players to produce another "miracle" by staving off relegation.

"We were the biggest favourites for position 20 before the season started," he said. "Don't underestimate the attitude and the spirit of my lads. They will work their socks off in order to create this miracle."

⚽️ Teams that have scored a first half goal in PL v Crystal Palace since end of October:

Leicester ❌

Chelsea ❌

Liverpool ❌

Burnley ❌

Bournemouth ❌

Watford ❌

Brighton ❌

Newcastle ❌

West Ham ❌

Southampton ❌

Norwich ✅ pic.twitter.com/D98AfdHXUG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 1, 2020

After victories for relegation rivals Aston Villa, Southampton and Watford, it was essential they made a good start against Palace and, within four minutes, they produced the perfect response to those earlier results on New Year's Day.

Farke had also cited VAR decisions as working against his side in recent times, but they enjoyed a slice of good fortune to break the deadlock as Cantwell's attempt to play a one-two with Emiliano Buendia forced Luka Milivojevic to inadvertently deflect the ball back into the path of the young Englishman.

Team news Daniel Farke was boosted by the news that Kenny McLean has been declared fit as he returned to the starting line-up in place of Marco Stiepermann. Todd Cantwell and Sam Byram were among those to be recalled as Onel Hernandez and Jamal Lewis dropped to the bench.



It was a far more simple equation for Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson named the same starting XI that drew 1-1 at Southampton. Brandon Pierrick, James Daly, Nya Kirby and Sam Woods were all named among the substitutes.

Cantwell kept his composure to slot his sixth Premier League goal of the season beyond Vicente Guaita, making him the joint-highest scoring English midfielder in the Premier League this season, level with Dele Alli, James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Remarkably, it was only the second goal scored in the first half of Palace's last 11 Premier League matches - and Cantwell was denied a second five minutes before the break as, moments after slicing wide when well placed, he met Max Aarons' low cross to force Guaita into a save down to his right.

Mario Vrancic misses a chance to double Norwich's lead at the far post

By then, James Tomkins had already been fortunate not to be sent off when he hauled down Teemu Pukki as the last man, only to be saved by the linesman's flag, while Palace had offered very little going the other way with a tame Jordan Ayew header and a good block from Christoph Zimmermann to deny James McArthur the closest they came to an equaliser before the restart.

Norwich continued to look the more threatening as Buendia's free-kick from 25 yards after 54 minutes forced Guaita into a fine save to his right as the hosts sought to consolidate their lead.

Kenny McLean beats Vicente Guaita but sees his shot hit the bar

Farke's nervous disposition was not helped when Vrancic horribly directed his close-range effort wide at the far post from McLean's flick on after the hour mark, and McLean then collected Aarons' pass only to see his shot come back out off the underside of the bar with 17 minutes remaining. It was a miss that would prove costly.

Roy Hodgson introduced Wickham and Brandon Pierrick for his first senior appearance, and with five minutes remaining, Palace were rewarded.

Did you know? At 18 years and 22 days old, substitute Brandon Pierrick became the second youngest player to feature for Crystal Palace in a Premier League game after George Ndah vs Liverpool in November 1992 (17 years and 341 days).

Pierrick showed his promise as he found Wilfried Zaha in space on the left and his fizzed cross was directed into the net by Wickham, whose last Premier League goal came against Manchester City in November 2016.

The substitute's celebrations were made to wait after he was initially flagged offside, but replays showed Zimmermann had fractionally played him on as Norwich paid the price for not putting Palace to bed.

Wickham is mobbed by his team-mates after his goal was allowed to stand

'A small situation can make an unbelievable difference'

Norwich boss Daniel Farke: "It is unbelievably disappointing to concede in the 88th minute and it feels like a loss. The lads deserved the three points but the reality is only one.

"We cannot influence the other results. We have to come as close to 40 points and it is a long road. It would have been a massive step today so feels even more disappointing to concede the late goal.

"What I've learned this season is that each and every VAR decision has gone against us. It isn't going in our direction so I knew exactly in this moment [when Wickham's goal was initially flagged offside] they would paint a nice line and find that the player is onside.

Norwich celebrate Cantwell's early opener against Crystal Palace

"If I'm being honest, it feels strange when I compare the last two games, our goal in the last game against Tottenham, Pukki starts his run one yard behind his opponent but they found a way of showing that his shoulder was ahead, and today it felt that the opponent was closer to the goal than Christoph.

"If you can guarantee that the line is drawn at the precise moment when the ball leaves the foot than we have to accept this, but I'm just not sure if you can, and a small situation can make an unbelievable difference."

Zaha plays through pain with 'big heart for the club'

Norwich were once more on the wrong end of a VAR call against Palace

Crystal boss Roy Hodgson: "It was very close (for the goal). You think it might be offside and with the technology you see someone has stuck a foot out, leaned forward and the margins are fine.

"We took chances in the end with 4-2-4 and got our reward, the boldness of the move paid off.

"It's a remarkable performance from these players because it is the third game - as it is for everybody - but not exactly easy games: West Ham and then going to Southampton and then coming here [Carrow Road].

"To take five points from that, with a wounded squad, because there are players out there who are playing, but they're playing through an injury and luckily in a muscle that isn't so vital - there were very few players out there today who you can say were 100 per cent fit.

"Zaha hasn't trained since the last game. We were concerned he wouldn't get on the field but because he's got such a big heart for the club and such a love for football he declared himself fit."

Man of the match: Emiliano Buendia

Emiliano Buendia made more tackles (9) and regained possession (13) more times than any other player

Buendia was once more at the heart of everything good to come from Norwich with the Argentine producing a game-high five key passes.

The 23-year-old was slightly fortunate to add to his tally of assists with the final touch from his pass to Cantwell coming off Milivojevic but Buenida has now provided seven Premier League assists this season.

Only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (8) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (12) have registered more in the competition in the 2019/20 campaign.

Opta stats

Norwich have dropped 14 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season (all since the start of December), only West Ham have dropped more (15).

Norwich remain winless in their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D2 L3), since a 1-0 victory under Chris Hughton in November 2013.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their six trips to Carrow Road in the Premier League (D3 L2), a 3-1 victory on the opening day of the 2015-16 season under Alan Pardew.

What's next?

Norwich travel to face Preston in the FA Cup third round on Saturday; kick-off at 3.01pm at Deepdale. The Canaries return to Premier League action on January 11 as they visit Manchester United at 3pm.

Crystal Palace host Derby in the FA Cup third round on Sunday; kick-off at 2.01pm. The Eagles then host Arsenal back in the Premier League on January 11 at 12.30pm.