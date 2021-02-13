Nottingham Forest 0-0 Bournemouth: Goalless at the City Ground

Jonathan Woodgate extended his unbeaten run as Bournemouth caretaker to three games as his side were frustrated by Nottingham Forest in a 0-0 draw at the City Ground.

In a game of few chances, the Cherries failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, while the majority of the chances Forest did muster were relatively simple for Asmir Begovic to deal with.

With 11 minutes to play, however, Glenn Murray went close to following up his double against Wycombe last weekend with a near-post header, which was cleared by Ben Pearson on the line.

Chris Hughton's Forest move up to 16th, five points above the relegation zone ahead of the remainder of Saturday's action, while sixth-placed Bournemouth extend their lead over the chasing back to six points.

How Bournemouth were frustrated on the banks of the Trent

Though challenging at opposite ends of the division, Forest came into the game on the back of a run of just one defeat since December 15 and behind only Brentford and Swansea in the form table, while Bournemouth's 3-2 win over Birmingham last Saturday ended a run of four straight defeats.

The visitors took the game to their hosts and tested Brice Samba inside two minutes when Steve Cook's nicely weighted ball forward was hooked into the goalkeeper's arms by Junior Stanislas, though they suffered an early blow when Cook was replaced by Lloyd Kelly after just five minutes, having suffered what looked like a groin injury.

At the other end of the pitch, Filip Krovinovic struck the ball straight at Begovic having been teed up by Cafu as part of an inventive free-kick routine, while the Cherries stopper was again called into action to collect Anthony Knockaert's shot from within a crowd.

Southampton loanee Shane Long couldn't keep his header down after Arnaut Danjuma's cute delivery and minutes later he was left with his head in his hands when Forest dealt with his close-range header when he thrust himself at Adam Smith's teasing cross from the right flank.

As the first half wore on, Forest became more comfortable as Woodgate's men struggled to find a rhythm and that continued into the second 45 minutes as they found breaking down their well-organised opponents an increasingly difficult task.

Murray was presented with the best chance of the second half when he connected with a corner from the left at the near post, but he was denied a third goal in two games by Pearson's knee. Nonetheless, Forest held on to pick up a valuable point and continue their record of having never lost a home league match against Bournemouth.

Man of the match - Joe Worrall

There has been a real improvement across the pitch for Forest since mid-December, but no more than in defence, with six clean sheets in the last 11 games compared to three in the first 18. Worrall was an embodiment of that against the Cherries, particularly given the fact the visitors failed to register a shot on target.

What's next?

Both teams are next in action on Wednesday February 17. Nottingham Forest travel to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea at 7pm, while Bournemouth host Rotherham at the Vitality Stadium at 8.15pm. Both fixtures are live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.