Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Morgan Gibbs-White scores winner after Wilfried Zaha penalty miss

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after Morgan Gibbs-White's second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes and should have taken the lead shortly before half-time when Wilfried Zaha was hauled down in the area by Joe Worrall, but the Palace forward dragged the resulting penalty wide.

It turned out to be the only notable chance the Eagles created at the City Ground and they were outplayed by an improved Forest side in the second half, with the hosts grabbing a deserved winner when Gibbs-White turned in a rebound after Vicente Guaita denied Brennan Johnson.

Patrick Vieira tweaked his formation and threw on extra strikers but his side still failed to create a chance as they slipped to a meek defeat that leaves them 11th in the table, while Forest have risen to 18th and are just one point from safety.

Main man Zaha fails to show for Palace

Image: Wilfried Zaha reacts after missing his penalty at the City Ground

Zaha's six goals and two assists in the Premier League this season have been worth 11 points for Palace, meaning only Erling Haaland (14) has earned more points for his side in the 2022/23 campaign.

Zaha has spent the best part of a decade fulfilling the role of Palace's talisman, but his below-par performance embodied the tame manner in which the south Londoners entered the World Cup break.

The Ivory Coast international marked his 30th birthday this week, but he entered his fourth decade in the worst way possible when he blew his chance to open the scoring for Palace from the penalty spot.

Things went from bad to worse for Vieira's side when Gibbs-White scored following a VAR check after originally being flagged for offside but, despite having more than 30 minutes to respond, ended the game with a non-penalty expected-goals total of just 0.33.

Even though they had less than a third of possession, it was Forest who conjured the majority of the chances, with Jesse Lingard just failing to turn Brennan Johnson's low shot into the goal and bending an effort wide when well-placed.

Forest's win means they are undefeated in five matches at the City Ground - a run that stretches back to September 16 - while Palace failed to take advantage of their chance to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since June 2020.

Fulham visit Crystal Palace on Boxing Day at 3pm after the World Cup break while Manchester United host Nottingham Forest on December 27 at 8pm.