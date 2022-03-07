90' Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

88' Attempt missed. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross following a fast break.

87' Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

87' Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matty Pearson.

83' Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faustino Anjorin.

80' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

79' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Faustino Anjorin replaces Danel Sinani.

78' Attempt missed. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

78' Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

76' Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

76' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

76' Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

74' Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.

73' Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

71' Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

71' Pipa (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

69' Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

69' Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

68' Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Keinan Davis replaces Sam Surridge.

67' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Duane Holmes.

65' Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Max Lowe is caught offside.

64' Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jack Colback replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

63' Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

63' Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

62' Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

59' Offside, Nottingham Forest. Joe Worrall tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

55' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Ward replaces Naby Sarr.

55' Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Harry Toffolo replaces Josh Ruffels.

52' James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

52' Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).

52' Hand ball by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).

48' Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a through ball.

Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

45'+3' First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

45'+2' Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

45'+2' Jamal Blackman (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

45'+1' Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town).

43' Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

43' Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Offside, Nottingham Forest. Philip Zinckernagel tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

41' Offside, Huddersfield Town. Carel Eiting tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

41' Attempt blocked. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

40' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

37' Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a set piece situation.

36' Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

36' Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

36' Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

36' Foul by Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town).

34' Attempt blocked. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

33' Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

33' Pipa (Huddersfield Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

32' Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

30' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Pipa.

30' Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).

29' Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Yates.

28' Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

28' Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

26' Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

26' Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Pearson.

21' Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

21' Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town).

15' Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15' Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).

13' Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.

13' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ryan Yates.

12' Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Steve Cook.

11' Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

9' Attempt saved. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djed Spence.

1' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tom Lees.

1' Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Lowe with a cross.

First Half begins.