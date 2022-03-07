Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town. The FA Cup Fifth Round.

The City GroundAttendance27,417.

Nottingham Forest 2

  • S Surridge (29th minute)
  • R Yates (37th minute)

Huddersfield Town 1

  • T Lees (13th minute)

miss icon

Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross following a fast break.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matty Pearson.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faustino Anjorin.

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Faustino Anjorin replaces Danel Sinani.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

free_kick_won icon

Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

offside icon

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Pipa (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

substitution icon

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Keinan Davis replaces Sam Surridge.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Duane Holmes.

offside icon

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Max Lowe is caught offside.

substitution icon

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jack Colback replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

offside icon

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

offside icon

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Joe Worrall tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Ward replaces Naby Sarr.

substitution icon

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Harry Toffolo replaces Josh Ruffels.

free_kick_won icon

James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a through ball.

start icon

Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Jamal Blackman (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

offside icon

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Philip Zinckernagel tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

offside icon

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Carel Eiting tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

goal icon

Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Huddersfield Town 1. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_won icon

Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Ruffels (Huddersfield Town).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

post icon

Pipa (Huddersfield Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

yellow_card icon

Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Pipa.

free_kick_won icon

Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).

goal icon

Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Yates.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Pearson.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town).

goal icon

Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ryan Yates.

corner icon

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Steve Cook.

offside icon

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djed Spence.

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tom Lees.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Lowe with a cross.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.