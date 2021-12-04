Nottingham Forest 2-0 Peterborough: James Garner and Ryan Yates strike in home win

Peterborough's woeful away form continued as second-half goals from James Garner and Ryan Yates condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

It was the 10th loss Posh have suffered on the road this season, with their only success coming at Hull in October.

It was a welcome three points for Steve Cooper, who has tasted defeat just once since being appointed Forest head coach - but who had seen his side draw five of their previous six games.

Peterborough had threatened to take at least a point, but saw their resolve crumble again in the final 20 minutes.

Forest almost made a spectacular start as Philip Zinckernagel's powerful long-range strike forced an equally impressive save from goalkeeper David Cornell.

Joe Worrall dived to connect with a header from a corner, but this time the stop was more straightforward for the Peterborough stopper.

Siriki Dembele tested Forest 'keeper Brice Samba with a low shot after showing quick feet on the edge of the box.

Peterborough were the better side for a long spell but were unable to find the final ball, with Samba's most challenging work being to bravely punch clear a cross from Jorge Grant as Jack Taylor tried to connect.

Forest had failed to find their rhythm but still almost took the lead when Lewis Grabban fired powerfully into the side-netting.

The second half began with Braian Ojeda guiding a shot the wrong side of the post, as the home side looked to find their attacking threat.

Grabban did well to create half a yard for a shot but drove the ball wide of the target, while Zinckernagel also fired wide of the same post after having a go from the edge of the box.

Grabban was convinced Forest should have had a penalty for handball but referee Thomas Bramall was not convinced by his appeals or those of the fans behind the goal.

The City Ground held their breath when Ojeda chested the ball down on the edge of the box - but the Paraguayan's shot whistled narrowly over.

Ojeda had another effort charged down before Jack Colback sent a rather desperate effort high into the stand.

Forest finally broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute following good work from Ojeda and Brennan Johnson, who fired a brilliant low cross into the centre.

Grabban could not get the ball out from under his feet when he seemed certain to score, but Garner pounced to convert from close range.

Forest took a firmer hold on three points when Garner whipped in a corner in the 84th minute and Yates managed to get something on it to guide the ball into the back of the net - with the final touch seemingly coming off his chest.

What the managers said...

Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper: "It's great that we won because we needed that after three consecutive draws. We didn't play well enough in the first half to win the game; the principles of our game were not quite right. We didn't get on the ball and make enough passes. Out of possession we didn't get at Peterborough. There were some tactical tweaks we needed to make and in the second half we were really good. The game was played in Peterborough's half. We could have had a penalty or two.

"We were probing. We were the team that was going to create proper chances - and fortunately that proved to be the case. We were getting in down the sides and we scored because players were getting in the six-yard box, which is something I challenged the players to do more of this week. It was a personal challenge for Jimmy (Garner) to get himself in those areas - and he did. You have to be there to score goals and he was. The second goal was a bit fortunate, but it was a great delivery and the aim is to create chaos through good positioning, good movement and good delivery - that is what happened."

Peterborough's Darren Ferguson: "It was the same old story. We played well for large parts. We had two very good chances at 0-0 and we have to take one. We have to find an ability to score and if not, we have to find a way to keep a clean sheet. We have to put our chances away. Jorge - I am not sure what he was trying. Just put your foot through it. We were dominant in the first half but when you have those spells, you have to make them count; you have to go ahead - you have to get something from them.

"I keep saying the same things but I can't change what I see. When we were on top we just had to get ahead and we didn't do that. I still believe in the players and the quality we've got. But at the minute we are just not finding the final bit we need, to get goals. There were 28,000 fans here and they booed them off at half-time. When you see that happen you know you have done your job - in every sense but scoring a goal."