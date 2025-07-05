PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich: Nine-player PSG into Club World Cup semi-finals despite having two players sent off

Paris Saint-Germain are through to the Club World Cup semi-finals after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 despite finishing the game with nine players.

Desire Doue scored the breakthrough goal in the 78th minute, wrongfooting Manuel Neuer after Harry Kane had been dispossessed in the centre circle, but it was an awkward finale for the European champions when they had two players sent off.

Willian Pacho's studs-up challenge was punished with a straight red card by English official Anthony Taylor and in the 92nd minute Lucas Hernandez suffered the same fate when he proceeded to elbow Raphael Guerreiro on the jaw in full view of the referee.

But Luis Enrique's side made light of those losses by scoring with a stunning counter-attack after Achraf Hakimi beat three players to set up substitute Ousmane Dembele, who finished emphatically having struck the underside of the bar just seconds earlier.

Player ratings PSG Donnarumma (6), Hakimi (6), Marquinhos (7), Pacho (5), Mendes (6), Ruiz (6), Vitinha (7), Neves (7), Kvaratskhelia (7), Doue (7), Barcola (6).



Subs: Dembele (7), Zaire-Emery (6), Hernandez (4), Beraldo (7).



Bayern Munich: Neuer (5), Kimmich (7), Upamecano (6), Tah (4), Laimer (6), Stanisic (6), Musiala (6), Pavlovic (6), Kane (5), Coman (6), Olise (7).



Subs: Boey (6), Gnabry (6), Muller (6), Goretzka (6), Guerreiro (n/a).



Player of the match: Desire Doue

Bayern had no answer, even seeing a penalty decision overturned when VAR deemed Nuno Mendes' challenge on Thomas Muller, making what will be his final appearance for the German champions, to be a fair one. Vincent Kompany's side are out.

Musiala injury mars game for Bayern

It was a miserable afternoon for Bayern in Atlanta, particularly as Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury in the first half. Gianluigi Donnarumma clattered into his leg when collecting the ball, resulting in the ugly sight of Musiala dislocating his ankle.

Players from both sides were visibly distressed by the incident that will surely result in the talented Germany international missing a chunk of the forthcoming Bundesliga season, with the World Cup also coming up in the United States next summer.

Image: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury in the first half against PSG

PSG's journey in North America is far from over, however. While the loss of Pacho will be a problem for the semi-final, against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, they remain on course to add the Club World Cup to their Champions League win in Munich.

Team news Paris Saint-Germain stuck with the side that defeated Flamengo despite Ousmane Dembele claiming to be 100 per cent fit.



Bayern Munich made two changes with Aleksandar Pavlovic coming in for Leon Goretzka, while Jamal Musiala took Serge Gnabry's starting spot.

Desire Doue, scorer of the opening goal for PSG, speaking to DAZN:

"It was really important to win this game because we know that in the first part of the season we lost against this team. It was really important to beat Bayern today. We are really happy today.

"It was a fight today. We are really sad that Pacho and Lucas took a red card but it is part of the game. We have to be good in the next game and we are going to win. We are ready for anything."

Dembele celebration pays tribute to Jota

There was a tribute to Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward who died in a road traffic accident this week, before kick-off, particularly poignant with Portuguese players among both squads. And Dembele proved that Jota was still in their thoughts at the end.

The Ballon d'Or favourite mimicked Jota's gaming celebration after scoring PSG's second goal, sitting cross-legged on the ground.

