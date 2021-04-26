PSG vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg between PSG and Man City (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Kylian Mbappe is fit to spearhead the Paris Saint-Germain attack, despite limping off late in a win against Metz last time out.
Boss Mauricio Pochettino told his pre-match press conference that only left-back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier were unavailable.
Manchester City have a fully-fit squad.
Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne showed no ill effects from a recent ankle injury in Sunday's Carabao Cup final and striker Sergio Aguero is in contention after overcoming a muscular problem.
Defender John Stones is back in contention after being suspended at Wembley at the weekend.
Neymar fired up to see off City
Neymar has warned Manchester City he intends to "do everything" to fire Paris St Germain to Champions League glory.
"We are going to do everything in our power to beat Manchester City. I will do everything, professionally speaking, to
win this game.
"My main objective is the Champions League and not the Ballon d'Or. That is not my main priority.
"In the future I need to be able to remember that I have won the Champions League once, twice or maybe three times."
"This year PSG has really improved and we have worked a lot to keep improving. We really want to win the Champions League."
Pep: Enjoy the pressure
City are also seeking a trophy that has so far eluded them but after snapping their quarter-final hoodoo under Guardiola, their boss has urged them to embrace the challenge of taking the final steps in Europe.
"We know we are going to suffer in both games and they will have chances," Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference.
"I know the weapons they have. Every person who loves football, everyone knows the quality they have. We are not going to deny that. But we are in the semi-final of the Champions League, what do we expect? To play against average players? Of course not.
"I learned from Johan Cruyff, enjoy the game. Enjoy the responsibility. Enjoy the pressure. That is the elite.
"That's why the greatest win these competitions because they play like a friendly game. That's what I want to see in my team. We are privileged to be one of the best four teams this season and it must be enjoyed. This is what I want to see in my players."
How to follow
Follow live text commentary of PSG vs Man City through our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Paris SG are winless in their previous three matches with Manchester City in European competition (D2 L1), only facing Arsenal (4), AC Milan (4) and Juventus (8) on more occasions without ever winning in their history.
- Manchester City eliminated Paris SG in their only previous knockout tie meeting in European football, progressing 3-2 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final in 2015-16, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring the winner in the second leg at the Etihad.
- Manchester City are playing in only their fourth semi-final in their European history after the Cup Winners' Cup in 1969-70 and 1970-71, and 2015-16 UEFA Champions League - they've only gone on to reach the final once, winning their only European trophy to date in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1970.
- Paris SG are just the third French team to reach the semi-finals of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League in consecutive seasons, after St Etienne in 1975 and 1976 and Olympique de Marseille in 1990 and 1991.
- Paris SG are looking to reach their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final, following their defeat to Bayern Munich in last year's showpiece. They would be only the ninth side to do so in back-to-back campaigns, while only Atlético de Madrid and Valencia CF failed to lift the trophy in either of their first two final appearances.
- Manchester City have won nine of their 10 UEFA Champions League games this season (D1), two more than any of the other three semi-finalists (Chelsea, 7). No English side has ever won 10+ games in the same campaign under the current format (since 2003-04), whilst Real Madrid in 2011-12 are the only one of the five sides to win as many in a single campaign without going on to lift the trophy.
- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to take charge of his eighth UEFA Champions League semi-final tie, the joint-most of all managers alongside José Mourinho. Indeed, no Spanish manager has reached the final on more than two occasions, though Guardiola hasn't seen his side play in the final since 2010-11 (Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United).
- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has only beaten three other managers more often during his career than PSG's Mauricio Pochettino (P18 W10 D5 L3), though Pochettino's Spurs side did eliminate Guardiola's City during their only European meeting to date in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (4-4 on aggregate, progressing on away goals).