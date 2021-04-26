PSG vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg between PSG and Man City (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Kylian Mbappe is fit to spearhead the Paris Saint-Germain attack, despite limping off late in a win against Metz last time out.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino told his pre-match press conference that only left-back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier were unavailable.

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne showed no ill effects from a recent ankle injury in Sunday's Carabao Cup final and striker Sergio Aguero is in contention after overcoming a muscular problem.

Defender John Stones is back in contention after being suspended at Wembley at the weekend.

Neymar fired up to see off City

Image: Neymar is desperate to inspire PSG to Champions League glory

Neymar has warned Manchester City he intends to "do everything" to fire Paris St Germain to Champions League glory.

"We are going to do everything in our power to beat Manchester City. I will do everything, professionally speaking, to

win this game.

"My main objective is the Champions League and not the Ballon d'Or. That is not my main priority.

"In the future I need to be able to remember that I have won the Champions League once, twice or maybe three times."

"This year PSG has really improved and we have worked a lot to keep improving. We really want to win the Champions League."

Pep: Enjoy the pressure

City are also seeking a trophy that has so far eluded them but after snapping their quarter-final hoodoo under Guardiola, their boss has urged them to embrace the challenge of taking the final steps in Europe.

"We know we are going to suffer in both games and they will have chances," Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference.

"I know the weapons they have. Every person who loves football, everyone knows the quality they have. We are not going to deny that. But we are in the semi-final of the Champions League, what do we expect? To play against average players? Of course not.

"I learned from Johan Cruyff, enjoy the game. Enjoy the responsibility. Enjoy the pressure. That is the elite.

"That's why the greatest win these competitions because they play like a friendly game. That's what I want to see in my team. We are privileged to be one of the best four teams this season and it must be enjoyed. This is what I want to see in my players."

