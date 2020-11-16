Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Plymouth Argyle vs Portsmouth. Sky Bet League One.

Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle 2

  • S Raggett (11th minute own goal)
  • J Opoku (78th minute)

Portsmouth 2

  • J Marquis (63rd minute pen)
  • T Naylor (65th minute)

Latest Sky Bet League One Odds

Plymouth 2-2 Portsmouth: All square in Sky Bet League One clash at Home Park

Report and highlights as on-loan Fulham defender Jerome Opoku grabs a draw for Plymouth; Portsmouth skipper Tom Naylor and John Marquis had given the visitors the lead after Sean Raggett's own goal opened the scoring for the hosts

By PA Sport

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 16 November 2020 22:00, UK

preview image 2:17
Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth

Plymouth extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League One home record to seven games since promotion with a 2-2 draw against south-coast rivals Portsmouth.

On-loan Fulham defender Jerome Opoku levelled in the 78th minute for the Pilgrims, nudging Dom Telford's goal-bound far-post header over the line from George Cooper's deep free kick.

Portsmouth skipper Tom Naylor had capped a two-minute second-half turnaround, making it 2-1 with a thumping first-time drive from the edge of the box as Argyle failed to clear their lines.

Two minutes earlier striker John Marquis tucked away a 63rd-minute penalty equaliser after home defender Kell Watts handled substitute Jack Whatmough's attacking header.

Argyle took an 11th-minute lead following an incisive break down the right, with Panutche Camara putting Frank Nouble in on goal.

Trending

Nouble drove into the box and his powerful shot was deflected into his own net by Sean Raggett, doing his best to stop Ryan Hardie from scoring.

Nouble could and should have made it 2-0 not long after, but Portsmouth 'keeper Craig MacGillivray made a superb diving stop to turn the striker's rising drive around the post.

Also See:

Early in the second half defender Cameron Pring made a crucial goal-line stop to keep out Hardie's close-range shot.

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers