Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals round-up: Poland thrash Estonia as Ukraine produce late turnaround in Bosnia

Poland thrashed 10-player Estonia 5-1 to book a place in the Euro 2024 play-off final, where they will face Wales after Rob Page’s side beat Finland.

Lens winger Przemyslaw Frankowski gave Poland the lead in Warsaw after 22 minutes, before Estonia midfielder Maksim Paskotsi was sent off for a second caution.

Piotr Zielinski headed in another soon after the restart, with Jakub Piotrowski drilling home a third after 70 minutes.

An own goal from Karol Mets made it 4-0, with a miserable evening for Estonia completed when Sebastian Szymanski knocked in Poland's fifth before Martin Vetkal hit a late consolation.

Wales saw off Finland 4-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium, which will also host the Path A final on Tuesday night.

Image: Artem Dovbyk celebrates after scoring Ukraine's equaliser

In Path B, Ukraine scored twice in the last five minutes to come from behind and beat Bosnia 2-1 in Zenica.

An angled shot from Amar Dedic deflected in off Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko for an own goal after 56 minutes.

Ukraine, though, were level in the 85th minute through substitute Roman Yaremchuk before Artem Dovbyk's header completed the comeback to leave the home fans stunned.

Iceland also came from behind as they beat Israel 4-1 in Budapest, where Albert Gudmundsson scored a hat-trick.

Israel took the lead through a penalty from Eran Zahavi but Genoa forward Gudmundsson equalised from a free-kick before Arnor Traustason's deflected effort at a corner turned the game around just ahead of the break.

Image: Albert Gudmundsson (left) celebrates after scoring Iceland's opener

With 15 minutes left, Israel defender Roy Revivo was shown a straight red card before Gudmundsson got his second in the 83rd minute and completed his hat-trick in the closing stages.

Georgia ended Luxembourg's hopes of reaching a first major tournament with a 2-0 win in Tbilisi, where the visitors finished with 10 players.

Giorgi Chakvetadze put Georgia ahead in the 40th minute before there was a controversial start to the second half. Gerson Rodrigues looked to have fired in an equaliser but it was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review for an earlier foul by defender Maxime Chanot, who was shown a red card for tripping Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze.

Image: Georgia's forward Budu Zivzivadze celebrates after scoring their first goal

Chakvetadze slotted home a second just after the hour to send Georgia into the Path C final, where they will meet Greece, who coasted past Kazakhstan 5-0 in Athens.

Anastasios Bakasetas gave Greece an early lead from the penalty spot, with a diving header from Dimitris Pelkas soon making it 2-0.

Image: Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after Greece's big victory

Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis and Dimitrios Kourbelis were also on target to put the tie to bed before half-time, with Aleksandr Marochkin scoring a late fifth.

Euro 2024 play-off finals

Ties to take place on Tuesday March 26

Georgia vs Greece, kick-off 5pm

Ukraine vs Iceland, kick-off 7.45pm

Wales vs Poland, kick-off 7.45pm