Preston 3-0 Burnley: Milutin Osmajic on target to help side into first FA Cup quarter-final since 1966

Milutin Osmajic taunted Burnley fans after his goal helped Preston into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1966 with a 3-0 win at Deepdale.

The home side took control of the tie in the first half thanks to goals from Robbie Brady - a sublime long-range free kick as Burnley conceded for the first time since their 3-1 FA Cup third-round win at Reading, a run of 12 straight clean sheets comprising 850 minutes - before Osmajic's neat finish doubled their lead just before half-time.

Image: Preston's Milutin Osmajic after doubling his side's lead

When these two sides met at Deepdale in the Championship two weeks ago, the match ended with Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri accusing Osmajic of racially abusing him, allegations which Osmajic denies and remain the subject of an FA investigation.

Burnley boss Scott Parker left Hannibal out of his matchday squad in order to protect the 22-year-old, one of nine changes to the side that thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 last week, but his opposite number, Paul Heckingbottom, kept Osmajic in.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The issue dominated the build-up to this game, setting the tone for a tetchy encounter as Burnley's players refused to shake the Montenegrin's hand before kick-off.

And 17 minutes from time, Will Keane sealed the game with a close-range finish after a lovely passing move as Preston got the better of Burnley for the first time in 16 years to take their place in the hat for Sunday's last-eight draw, while Parker's side, who came into the match on the back of a 23-game unbeaten run, can now concentrate on their attempts to earn promotion back to the Premier League.