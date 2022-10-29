Preston 2-1 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick beaten in first game in charge of Boro

Michael Carrick got an immediate insight into the cold realities of full-time football management when Jordan Storey's stoppage-time goal earned Preston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over his Middlesbrough side.

Former Manchester United caretaker boss Carrick, who was appointed head coach on Teesside on Monday, enjoyed a promising start to his tenure when Chuba Akpom nodded Boro in front after eight minutes.

But Emil Riis thrashed home his fifth goal of the campaign to equalise 10 minutes before the break.

And Storey stole in to head home in the first of three added minutes, securing only a second home success for Preston this term - doubling the goal tally for Ryan Lowe's team in nine games at Deepdale.

Middlesbrough remain outside the relegation places ahead of Coventry only on goals scored.

Preston, meanwhile, climb three places to 11th and are three points outside the top six in a congested Sky Bet Championship table.

Carrick's team could not have enjoyed a much brighter opening to the game.

Akpom was denied by Storey's brave block but from the resulting corner the striker stooped to score his fifth goal of the campaign.

Ryan Giles swung in the set-piece which, save for a touch from Darragh Lenihan, was allowed to travel across the face of goal without interference.

Akpom arrived at the back post for the decisive touch to add to the feelgood factor evident among the gleeful away supporters.

The hosts' initial attempts to summon a response felt rather unconvincing and Ben Woodburn could only manage a scruffy connection from eight yards, allowing Dael Fry to intervene.

That effort was sandwiched between a tremendous Giles cross that flew marginally out of reach of the stretching Rodrigo Muniz and a theatrical tumble in the box from Boro midfielder Isaiah Jones that did not interest referee Gavin Ward.

There was a definite momentum swing on 35 minutes, however. The ball sat up invitingly for Riis following Liam Lindsay's hook forward from the edge of the box.

Riis duly unfurled a jackhammer of a first-time strike into the roof of the net from 10 yards out. It was the Dane's fifth goal in five meetings with Middlesbrough.

Akpom steered wide from Giles' left-wing delivery three minutes before the break.

But it was Preston with their blood up and Woodburn soon sent a shot screaming fractionally beyond the far post after neat approach play down the left.

Muniz came close with a deflected shot and a header over the top after the restart.

Akpom thrashed off target after Preston cheaply coughed up possession.

But Boro steadily retreated and after Alan Browne had a goal ruled out for offside against Riis and Woodburn flashed a 12-yard shot too high, Preston struck late to ruin Carrick's managerial debut with Boro.

Ryan Ledson, on as a substitute, directed a free-kick he had won to the back post.

Lindsay rose highest to supply his second assist of the afternoon - a header to the back post for Storey to bundle in and spark wild home celebrations.