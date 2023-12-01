Preston 0-2 QPR: Ilias Chair claims two assists as visitors earn valuable Championship win

QPR secured back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since April as an inspired second-half performance from Ilias Chair helped them to a 2-0 victory at Preston.

The Londoners earned their first win in 13 matches last time out and another three points at Deepdale means the revival under Marti Cifuentes is fully under way after just five games in charge.

Preston went into the game knowing they could move into the play-off positions with a win but they must instead face the reality of three defeats on the spin, with the home fans booing Ryan Lowe's team from the field.

The first half never got going, with the icy conditions not helping, but Chair's introduction at half-time changed the game, with the Morocco international setting up Paul Smyth and Chris Willock for simple finishes.

QPR remain in the relegation zone but are just three points from safety, while Preston remain eighth.

Player ratings Preston: Woodman (7), Storey (6), Lindsay (6), Hughes (5), Ramsay (6), Whiteman (5), Browne (6), Frokjaer-Jensen (6), Keane (6), Holmes (6), Evans (6).



Subs: Millar (6), McCann (6), Woodburn (5), Stewart (n/a).



QPR: Begovic (6), Cannon (6), Dunne (6), Clarke-Salter (7), Paal (7), Colback (6), Field (7), Willock (8), Smyth (8), Dykes (6), Dozzell (6).



Subs: Chair (9), Dixon-Bonner (6), Kakay (6), Larkeche (6), Kelman (n/a).



Player of the match: Ilias Chair

How Chair set up QPR for success

Image: Ilias Chair claimed two assists after coming on at half-time

Cifuentes will be delighted at the way his QPR players have adapted to his methods in such a short space of time, but he was uneasy over the game even taking place before kick-off.

The Spanish coach - who has managed in Sweden, Denmark and Norway - expressed concern over the pitch, with temperatures below zero.

Team news Preston made four changes from the side that was thumped at Middlesbrough, with Ramsay, Browne, Holmes and Evans replacing Potts, Ledson, Best and Osmajic.

QPR also changed four after beating Stoke, with Cannon, Clarke-Salter, Dozzell and Willock coming in for Kakay, Cook, Dixon-Bonner and Chair.

But the officials did not share that concern and play started as scheduled - although those who had travelled to Deepdale may have wished it hadn’t.

Preston and QPR combined for one shot on target and an expected goals total of 0.07 in a tame first half, with boos following the players down the tunnel.

The only flashpoint during the first 45 minutes was an ugly elbow into the face of Andrew Hughes by Lyndon Dykes, with Lowe furious that the QPR striker avoided a red card.

His mood wasn't improved by Chair’s introduction, which sparked QPR into life within 10 minutes of the restart.

The 26-year-old bent a wicked low cross to the far post, where Smyth bundled the ball over the line for his first QPR goal since re-joining the club in the summer.

Preston couldn’t muster any form of response, with Mads Frokjaer-Jensen’s wild shot over the bar the closest they came.

Freddie Woodman's fine save denied Andre Dozzell from range but he could do nothing to prevent Willock from securing the win moments later after Chair picked him out with a low cross.

Preston ended the game with a paltry total of one shot on target and an expected goals total of 0.19 on what proved to be a miserable night for the hosts.

Cifuentes: The plan worked very well

Cifuentes congratulated his players on the work they have done since he took charge, telling Sky Sports: "This is a good way to show the team is progressing and that the hard work is paying off. There were some encouraging signals.

"The first half was not a great game. I'm not sure how much the pitch affected that. But the second half was better.

"The plan worked very well, not because I am a genius but because they are very good players.

"We need to say congratulations to the guys because they are making big improvements since I arrived."

Lowe: Not the first time Dykes has injured a Preston player

Lowe was frustrated at the decision to only book Dykes for his foul on Hughes, telling Sky Sports: "I don't usually look for excuses but people are probably saying the same thing as me.

"It's not the first time he's given one of our lads stitches. If that's Ched Evans, it's a red card."

Lowe was also unimpressed with the performance of both sides, saying: "Both teams were not what they wanted to be.

"I didn’t think there was much in the game in the first or the second half. Whoever scored first would probably go and win it. I thought both teams were sloppy but fair play to QPR.

"I know there’s groans and moans from sections and that’s fine. But I’ve got full belief in my players. We’ve got to find solutions but it is a tough time at the moment."

Preston's next game is away to Norwich in the Championship on Saturday December 9; kick-off 3pm. Ryan Lowe's side then travel to Huddersfield on Tuesday December 12, live on Sky Sports Red Button; kick-off 7.45pm.

QPR's next outing is at home to Hull on Saturday December 9; kick-off 3pm. Marti Cifuentes' side then host Plymouth on Wednesday December 13, live on Sky Sports Red Button; kick-off 7.45pm.