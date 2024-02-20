PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Luuk de Jong's controversial penalty cancels out Donyell Malen's opener

Borussia Dortmund were denied a Champions League last-16 victory at PSV Eindhoven by a controversial penalty which saw the Dutch side earn a 1-1 draw to take to Germany.

Dortmund were leading as Donyell Malen haunted former employers PSV by giving the German side a half-time advantage, but the first-leg hosts controversially found themselves level 10 minutes after the interval.

Mats Hummels was penalised by Serbian referee Srdjan Jovanovic for fouling Malik Tillman - despite clearly getting a slice of the ball, albeit via a strong follow-through on the PSV midfielder.

Image: Mats Hummels was adjudged to have fouled Malik Tillman

Image: The Dortmund defender was left astounded by the referee's decision

The Dortmund defender was still remonstrating with the officials as Luuk de Jong scored his spot kick, his 28th goal of a prolific season.

Both sides missed several big chances but failed to find a winner, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg on March 13.

How penalty drama struck in Eindhoven

Dortmund did not look fazed by losing their goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the warm up as they stepped on the gas early on.

Malen tested Walter Benitez's palms with a rasping drive from the edge of the area - before Tillman blasted wide at the other end.

Niklas Fullkrug blasted over from inside the area but it was not long until the German side were ahead.

Marcel Sabitzer poked the ball onto Malen to the right of the box and the former PSV forward's near post drive off the bar was too strong for Benitez. The Dortmund striker chose not to celebrate against his former employers.

Image: Donyell Malen celebrates giving Dortmund the lead at former club PSV

PSV were not disheartened by that early setback at familiar hands and had two good chances to level. First, Tillman was guilty of poor finishing as he headed Joey Veerman's free-kick wide. Then Bakayoko failed to finish when found unmarked at the far post from Ismael Saibari's cross.

The home side continued their ascendancy after the break and found their leveller - but not without a huge douse of controversy.

Hirving Lozano was freed down the left and he pulled the ball back for Tillman. Hummels got a big slice of the ball but also caught the PSV midfielder on the way through. Referee Jovanovic pointed to the spot, with VAR agreeing with the call.

De Jong stepped up and despite back-up goalkeeper Alexander Meyer guessing the right way, the PSV striker's spot kick was cool enough to find the net.

Image: De Jong celebrates after finding the equaliser from the post

Dortmund, feeling a sense of injustice, went in search of another lead and Benitez denied both Malen at the near post from close range, before palming substitute Marius Wolf's exquisite flick from Ian Maatsen's free-kick.

At the other end, Saibari put a good chance over from the edge of the box, while Bakayoko should have done better than firing straight at Meyer, after beating Maatsen down the right.

In the end, we go to Dortmund in three weeks time to decide this one. But how big will the controversial penalty award be over the course of the 180 minutes?

The return leg will be on March 13 at Signal Iduna Park, kicking off at 8pm. PSV go to PEC Zwolle on Saturday, kick-off 7pm.

Dortmund's next game is a home Bundesliga tie against Hoffenheim, live on Sky Sports Arena, kick-off 4.30pm.