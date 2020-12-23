Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Real Madrid vs Granada. Spanish La Liga.

Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real Madrid 2

  • Casemiro (57th minute)
  • K Benzema (93rd minute)

Granada 0

    Latest Spanish La Liga Odds

    European round-up: Real Madrid beat Granada to move level with Atletico Madrid at top of La Liga

    Real Madrid beat Granada to draw level with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga; AC Milan's last-gasp 3-2 victory over Lazio kept them top of Serie A; PSG stormed to a 4-0 win over Strasbourg to stay one point off leaders Lyon, who beat Nantes 3-0

    By PA Media

    Thursday 24 December 2020 00:01, UK

    Real Madrid beat Granada to move level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga
    Image: Real Madrid beat Granada to move level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga

    Real Madrid drew level with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over Granada.

    Casemiro headed in a Marco Asensio cross to give his side the lead before Karim Benzema sealed Real's sixth successive victory with a low drive.

    Elsewhere in Spain, Getafe drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo, Alaves secured a 2-1 victory over Eibar and Cadiz lost 1-0 at Real Betis.

    What makes Messi so good? Oblak explains

    What makes Messi so good? Oblak explains

    In an exclusive interview with Jan Oblak, the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper offers his unique insight into the challenge of facing Lionel Messi...

    Serie A: AC Milan stay top

    Theo Hernandez with team-mates Hakan Calhanoglu and Pierre Kalulu after heading AC Milan&#39;s winner
    Image: Theo Hernandez with team-mates Hakan Calhanoglu and Pierre Kalulu after heading AC Milan's winner

    Theo Hernandez's winner gave AC Milan a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Lazio to keep them top of Serie A.

    Ante Rebic headed in the opener and Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the penalty spot to double his side's lead.

    Trending

    However, Lazio struck back with Luis Alberto finding the net from a rebound before Ciro Immobile made it 2-2 after missing an earlier penalty.

    Hernandez's late header left AC Milan one point ahead of city rivals Inter, who won 2-1 away at Verona.

    Also See:

    Lautaro Martinez's opener was cancelled out by Ivan Ilic, before Milan Skriniar's header secured all three points for the visitors.

    Also in Italy, Bologna were held to a 2-2 draw with Atalanta while Torino also shared the points with a 1-1 scoreline against Napoli.

    Roma edged a narrow 3-2 win over Cagliari, with Sassuolo recording the same scoreline away at Sampdoria.

    Genoa won 2-1 at Spezia while Udinese fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Benevento.

    Ligue 1: PSG thrash Strasbourg; Lyon ease to Nantes win

    Moise Kean (2L) celebrates with team-mates after scoring
    Image: Moise Kean (2L) celebrates with team-mates after scoring

    In Ligue 1, Paris St Germain stormed to a 4-0 win over Strasbourg to stay one point off leaders Lyon.

    Timothee Pembele secured the lead for the home side in the 18th minute, before late goals from Kylian Mbappe and substitutes Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean.

    Lyon secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nantes, while Lille had a battle to remain level on points with the leaders in a hard-fought 3-2 away win over Montpellier.

    Also in France, Bordeaux fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Reims while Lens beat Brest 2-1 and Nice drew 2-2 with Lorient.

    Dijon took all three points in a 3-1 win at Nimes, Metz lost 1-0 away at Rennes, Marseille were beaten 2-1 at Angers while Monaco and St Etienne played out an exciting 2-2 draw.

    Win £1,000,000 for free with Super 6!

    Win £1,000,000 for free with Super 6!

    The £1,000,000 returns for Boxing Day. Enter your predictions for free and you could become a millionaire!

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Watch Live with NOW TV