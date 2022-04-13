Aaron Ramsey determined to play bigger part in 'huge' European game as Rangers seeks Braga comeback

Aaron Ramsey insists he is "feeling good" as he looks to make an impact on Rangers' season run-in - starting against Braga on Thursday.

Ramsey, who signed on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window, has had a slow start to his time at Ibrox as he took time to build fitness.

But ahead of the Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash against Braga at Ibrox on Thursday night - the Light Blues are 1-0 down from the first game in Portugal - the Wales midfielder revealed his determination to make up for lost time.

He said: "Obviously we've had a bit of a plan for me over the last few weeks.

"It's gone along pretty well so hopefully now I can play a part in this game and show what I'm capable of doing by helping the team to progress to the next round.

"I'm feeling good. The thing that I've been lacking over the last few years is consistency. I can still produce the numbers required and what I used to do.

"There are no issues with that, it's just about getting that consistency going and getting into a bit of a rhythm. Over the last few weeks I've felt better and felt stronger.

"Now these games are coming thick and fast, hopefully I can play big parts in these games and show what I'm capable of doing."

Ramsey played in the earlier rounds of Arsenal's 2019 Europa League campaign but injury kept him out of the final defeat to Chelsea in Baku.

He said: "We're in the quarter-final of the Europa League so it's huge for us.

"We have the opportunity to progress. Personally I would love to go all the way and win this competition, as will all the other players and the fans and everyone.

"If we are all on board together and heading in the same direction, I'm sure we can make this a special campaign."

As well as their quest for European success, Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday, and currently sit six points behind their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Premiership with five fixtures remaining.

Ramsey is not giving up on anything and said: "I came here to win. To have the opportunity to play and show what I am capable of doing.

"But the main thing was that we're in three competitions and we want to be successful in all of them.

"There is pressure on you here. I've been in clubs under this kind of pressure before and that's what I enjoy. Hopefully we can make it a successful season."

Van Bronckhorst confirms Helander blow

Rangers defender Filip Helander is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury. The Swede had to come off in the first half of Sunday's Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley.

Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is uncertain whether surgery is required but confirmed Helander - who is not in the Govan side's Europa League squad - will not be back until the summer.

"Filip's injury is not good, so we don't have him for the remainder of the season," said the Dutchman.

"He has had a history of injuries - unfortunately for him, and unfortunately for us to not be able to pick him.

"I don't know yet if he needs surgery but he has a foot injury, an injury he had as well in the other foot, so all I can say now is we are going to make sure he is going to be ready for pre-season next season."

