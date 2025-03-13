Rangers vs Fenerbahce. UEFA Europa League Round of 16.
Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,061.
Rangers 0
Fenerbahce 2
- S Szymanski (45th minute, 73rd minute)
3-3
Rangers win 3-2 on penalties.
Rangers 0-2 Fenerbahce (agg 3-3, 3-2 on pens): Jack Butland the hero as Gers progress in Europa League
Match report as Rangers beat Fenerbahce on penalties to reach the Europa League quarter-finals; Sebastian Szymanski scored in both halves to pull Jose Mourinho's side level on aggregate; Jack Butland saved two penalties to set up a tie against Athletic Bilbao
Thursday 13 March 2025 23:13, UK
Jack Butland was Rangers' penalty hero as they beat Fenerbahce to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on a tense night at Ibrox.
The goalkeeper saved twice as they won 3-2 on penalties after a 2-0 defeat to set up a clash with Athletic Bilbao.
Goals in each half from Sebastian Szymanski had wiped out Rangers' first-leg lead after Barry Ferguson's men missed chances to put the tie beyond the Turkish side.
There were further opportunities for both sides, but 210 minutes of football failed to produce a winner.
Butland saved from Dusan Tadic and Fred either side of Ianis Hagi seeing his shot turned onto a post and Rangers went through when Mert Hakan Yandas blazed well over.
