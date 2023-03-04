Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock: Michael Beale's side recover from cup final defeat with three first-half goals

Rangers recovered from their Viaplay Cup final defeat by cutting Celtic's Scottish Premiership lead to six points with victory over Kilmarnock.

Michael Beale had demanded a response from his players and they raced to a three-goal lead before half-time after goals from Connor Goldson, Fashion Sakala and a James Tavernier penalty.

Kilmarnock looked brighter after the break and Jeriel Dorsett pulled one back.

The relegation-threatened side though failed to create any more chances and remain 11th in the Scottish Premiership with just one win on the road this season.

Rangers return to winning ways

Image: Ranges are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership under Michael Beale

Rangers fans turned up looking for a reaction and ambitions to chase down Celtic this season.

Most would have been happy to see January signings Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell return to the starting line-up, with Ryan Jack also coming into midfield while striker Antonio Colak replaced Alfredo Morelos.

John Souttar was on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury which had kept him out since his debut against Livingston on the opening day of the season.

Killie's loan defender Lewis Mayo was unable to play against his parent club and Scott Robinson dropped out as Dorsett and Ryan Alebiosu came into the side.

Following a short corner, Cantwell had two efforts blocked before Colak tried his luck with a drive which brought a save from Sam Walker - but when the ball fell to Goldson the Light Blues defender swept the ball in from eight yards.

Image: Fashion Sakala celebrates after extending Rangers' lead over Kilmarnock

In the 15th minute, Walker made a good save from Sakala's angled drive following a Ben Davies pass before the attacker sent a Ryan Kent cross wide of the target.

However, when the Govan side got a break of the ball inside the Killie box following another attack, Colak set up Sakala to sidefoot home from 12 yards.

Image: James Tavernier scores Rangers' third goal from the penalty spot

The home side then took complete command. Colak cleared the bar with a decent drive but after referee Willie Collum went to his pitchside monitor he pointed to the spot after judging Alebiosu had handled a cross under pressure from Kent, Tavernier slammed the ball past Walker.

Killie started the second half smartly and there were calls for a penalty when Gers keeper Allan McGregor tangled with Rory McKenzie in the box, before Killie defender Ash Taylor slid in at the back post but hit the side netting.

Image: Jeriel Dorsett scored his first goal for Kilmarnock to make it 3-1

However, when Taylor rose to head a corner back across goal, Dorsett, making his first start since November, directed the ball into the Gers net for his first Killie goal.

The Gers fans vented their frustration and the slick movement of their side in the first half disappeared as every slack pass brought groans.

Walker beat away a long-distance strike from Tavernier then saved a close-range header from Colak, and Jack had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.

What the managers said

Rangers manager Michael Beale was delighted with their first-half showing:

"We looked strong, it was whether we were going to be ruthless in the final third. It's been a tough week but the boys responded well first half.

"The start of the second half we made sloppy errors. It's something that's plagued the team to be honest. But first half we played some really good stuff and we shouldn't lose sight of that."

On a banner displayed in the home end demanding "change" at the club, Beale added: "We're a stronger club when we're together. Everybody's opinion is valid but I'd rather focus on supporting the team on the pitch."

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes felt they were denied a penalty:

"First half we never had any real threat in behind. [Connor] Goldson and [Ben] Davies were allowed to squeeze the game and suffocate us.

"Second half we were far better. We brought Jordan [Jones] on to give us a threat and I thought he was really good.

"We should get a penalty.

"It's a foul before the corner is given. It's an untidy challenge. I've only seen it from the one angle. The fourth official said VAR checked it."

Rangers' next Scottish Premiership match at away to Hibernian on Wednesday night, kick off at 7.45pm.

Kilmarnock are away to Inverness in the Scottish Cup on 10 March then host St Johnstone in their next league game on 18th March.