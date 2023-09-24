 Skip to content
Rangers vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance48,539.

Rangers 1

  • C Dessers (24th minute)

Motherwell 0

    Rangers 1-0: Motherwell: Cyriel Dessers earns Michael Beale's side lucky victory

    Match report as a first-half goal from Cyriel Dessers proved enough for Rangers to see off Motherwell; Dessers netted in the 24th minute when diverting Rabbi Matondo's strike past Liam Kelly; there were boos from the Rangers fans as the final whistle sounded

    By Laura Hunter

    Sunday 24 September 2023 17:27, UK

    Rangers&#39; Cyriel Dessers celebrates with James Tavernier after he scores to make it 1-0
    Image: Cyriel Dessers celebrates with James Tavernier after Rangers took the lead

    Rangers were lucky to escape with a 1-0 victory over Motherwell courtesy of a fortuitous deflection off Cyriel Dessers' boot.

    Michael Beale's side, who were greeted by a chorus boos at the final whistle, started the game brightly but took the lead in fortunate circumstances when Rabbi Matondo's arrowed shot cannoned off Dessers as he attempted to move out of the way in the 24th minute.

    The cruel deflection wrong-footed Liam Kelly, for what turned out to be the only goal of an otherwise uninspiring afternoon, where the Gers looked jaded from their midweek European exploits against Real Betis.

    Motherwell poured forward in the second period and went close on numerous occasions as Blair Spittal was twice denied by goal-line clearances from James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

    Rangers&#39; Cyriel Dessers celebrates with Jose Cifuentes as he scores to make it 1-0 vs Motherwell
    Image: Dessers scored his first Scottish Premiership goal of the campaign

    The smattering of boos could be heard above those who chose to applaud the narrow victory inside Ibrox, which sent Rangers above Motherwell into third place, four points behind leaders Celtic.

    What's next?

    Rangers' attention turns to the Viaplay Cup with a quarter-final at home to Livingston on Wednesday night. Kick-off 8pm.

    Their next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Aberdeen on September 30. Kick-off 3pm.

    Motherwell host Celtic on the same day. That game kicks off at 12.30pm.

