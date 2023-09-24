Rangers 1-0: Motherwell: Cyriel Dessers earns Michael Beale's side lucky victory

Rangers were lucky to escape with a 1-0 victory over Motherwell courtesy of a fortuitous deflection off Cyriel Dessers' boot.

Michael Beale's side, who were greeted by a chorus boos at the final whistle, started the game brightly but took the lead in fortunate circumstances when Rabbi Matondo's arrowed shot cannoned off Dessers as he attempted to move out of the way in the 24th minute.

The cruel deflection wrong-footed Liam Kelly, for what turned out to be the only goal of an otherwise uninspiring afternoon, where the Gers looked jaded from their midweek European exploits against Real Betis.

Motherwell poured forward in the second period and went close on numerous occasions as Blair Spittal was twice denied by goal-line clearances from James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

Image: Dessers scored his first Scottish Premiership goal of the campaign

The smattering of boos could be heard above those who chose to applaud the narrow victory inside Ibrox, which sent Rangers above Motherwell into third place, four points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers' attention turns to the Viaplay Cup with a quarter-final at home to Livingston on Wednesday night. Kick-off 8pm.

Their next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Aberdeen on September 30. Kick-off 3pm.

Motherwell host Celtic on the same day. That game kicks off at 12.30pm.