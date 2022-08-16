 Skip to content
Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven. UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round.

Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers 0

    PSV Eindhoven 0

      Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Davis.

      James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Foul by Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven).

      Foul by Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven).

      Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV Eindhoven).

      Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV Eindhoven).

      Offside, Rangers. John Lundstram tries a through ball, but Ryan Kent is caught offside.

      Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismael Saibari with a cross.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.