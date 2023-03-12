63' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

62' Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

62' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Masson.

60' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Liam Dick.

58' Own Goal by Ryan Nolan, Raith Rovers. Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0.

58' Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

55' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

55' Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

54' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

53' Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

53' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Masson.

51' Foul by Ryan Nolan (Raith Rovers).

51' Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

51' Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).

50' Attempt missed. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

47' Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

45' Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Connor McBride.

Second Half begins Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0.

45'+2' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

45' Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

42' Goal! Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

42' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

41' Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

41' Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).

41' Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

36' Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

35' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

34' Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

32' Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

31' Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Nolan (Raith Rovers).

28' Delay in match because of an injury Connor McBride (Raith Rovers).

28' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

26' Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

24' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Masson.

22' Foul by Adam Masson (Raith Rovers).

22' Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19' Delay in match because of an injury Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers).

19' Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

18' Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

18' Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

13' Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

12' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

11' Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

11' Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

10' Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

10' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

10' Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

9' Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

5' Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers).

5' Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

3' Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

2' Attempt missed. Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.

First Half begins.