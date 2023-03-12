 Skip to content
Rangers vs Raith Rovers. Scottish Cup Quarter Final.

Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers 2

  • C Goldson (42nd minute)
  • R Nolan (58th minute own goal)

Raith Rovers 0

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Masson.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Liam Dick.

    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Ryan Nolan, Raith Rovers. Rangers 2, Raith Rovers 0.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Masson.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Nolan (Raith Rovers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Connor McBride.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

    yellow_card icon

    Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Nolan (Raith Rovers).

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Connor McBride (Raith Rovers).

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

    free_kick_won icon

    Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Masson.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adam Masson (Raith Rovers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.