RB Leipzig vs PSG preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of RB Leipzig vs PSG in the Champions League semi-finals.

Team news

Image: PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas was forced off against RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, as the French club target their first appearance in a Champions League final.

Mbappe came off the bench for the last half hour against Atalanta last week to set up the winning goal, and Tuchel told a news conference the France World Cup winner had suffered no reaction to his injured ankle.

Asked whether Mbappe could start in attack alongside Brazilian Neymar, Tuchel said: "Yes, he played 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no problems with his ankle," Tuchel said.

Image: RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams celebrates scoring against Atletico Madrid

"Since then he has had six days to recover, he will train and if there is the possibility for him to start, we will see if can play the 90 minutes. We'll decide if it starts or if he comes into play (from the bench)," he added.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who had to be replaced against Atalanta because of a right-leg muscle injury, has been listed as doubtful. Veteran defender Thiago Silva was expected to play after tests showed only a low-grade tear in his right hamstring.

It is unclear if Tyler Adams, who scored RB Leipzig's late winner over Atletico Madrid, will be on the bench again or will make the starting line-up.

A fascinating crossing of paths

Image: Thomas Tuchel handed Julian Nagelsmann the chance to move into coaching

When PSG face RB Leipzig, it will mark a fascinating crossing of paths for two of Germany's brightest coaches.

It was PSG's Thomas Tuchel who handed Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann the chance to move into coaching when his promising career as a central defender was ended by a series of injuries.

Nagelsmann has conceded that when he learned another knee injury was going to end his career, while playing for Augsburg's reserve team, he was ready to leave behind the game altogether, having given so much of his youth to a dream that was over.

But Tuchel had limited resources and, well aware that Nagelsmann was a particularly intelligent and inquisitive player, asked him to undertake some scouting and analysis of upcoming opponents.

"The decision was should I annul the contract or try to find something else, I got to the chance to scout to analyse the opposition. Thomas liked what I did actually and it was one of the first steps on the way path to becoming a head coach," he told a news conference on Monday.

"I could never imagine it would lead to a Champions League semi-final and playing against Thomas Tuchel," he said.

How to follow

Follow RB Leipzig vs PSG on Sky Sports' digital platforms with a dedicated live blog from 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Charlie's prediction

Image: Choupo-Moting's late winner sent PSG to the last four of the Champions League

These are not the semi-finals that many people anticipated. I did think PSG would get here, but I also backed RB Leipzig to get past Atletico Madrid and I got that spot on.

The way PSG stole it against Atalanta in the last tie, and the convincing performance Leipzig put in, should mean it will be a feast of attacking football yet again. Nobody is expecting Leipzig to have a chance, but of course they can beat PSG.

Neymar did miss some golden chances but his performance was excellent. The introduction of Kylian Mbappe was a game changer and PSG must look at it now thinking this has to be their time, surely.

PSG have to get through this, and if they do they could be expecting Bayern Munich in the final. This is PSG's time - Neymar is constantly looking at Real Madrid or Barcelona, Mbappe the same, but it is their time to shine. PSG will win the tournament from here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta facts

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between RB Leipzig and PSG.

Both RB Leipzig and PSG are aiming to reach their first ever European Cup/Champions League final. RB Leipzig would be the seventh different German team to reach the final (second only to English sides), while PSG would be the first French team to reach the showpiece since Monaco in 2003-04.

PSG have progressed from all three of their European knockout ties with German opponents, including eliminating Borussia Dortmund in this year's Champions League Last 16.

Paris Saint-Germain have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 1994-95 campaign, where they were eliminated over two legs against AC Milan (0-3 on aggregate). Only one of the previous seven French teams to reach the CL semi-finals has reached the final (Monaco in 2003-04).

Paris Saint-Germain have found the back of the net in each of their last 33 Champions League games, only one behind the all-time record in major UEFA European competition (Real Madrid, 34 between 2011 and 2014). The last side to stop the Parisians scoring were Man City back in April 2016 (0-1) as they were eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals.

0:49 Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel says his team deserved to beat Atalanta