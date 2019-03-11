Reading vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Action

Reading skipper Liam Moore is a major doubt for his side's home game against Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).

Moore dislocated a shoulder in the second half of Saturday's home win against Leeds and, although he lasted the full 90 minutes, the defender is being monitored.

On-loan Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira missed out at the weekend due to a hamstring problem and will also be assessed. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf), Sam Baldock (thigh), Andy Rinomhota and Saeid Ezatolahi (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed he will name an unchanged starting line-up for the fifth successive match. Patrick Bamford has recovered in time. The striker was withdrawn early in the second half in Saturday's win at Bristol City after colliding with a post as he scored the winner.

Kalvin Phillips turned an ankle in the same game, but has also reported fit as Leeds bid to return to the top of the table. Striker Kemar Roofe, midfielder Adam Forshaw (both knee) and teenage winger Jack Clarke (virus) are still out.

Opta stats

Reading have lost one of their last nine home league matches against Leeds (W3 D5), a 0-2 defeat in February 2015.

Leeds are looking to complete the league double over Reading for the first time since the 1927-28 season, also in the second tier.

Reading are unbeaten in five league games at the Madejski Stadium (W3 D2); they haven't gone on a longer run there within a single season since April 2017 under Jaap Stam (10 games).

Reading vs Leeds Live on

Leeds have won four of their last five league games (L1), as many as they had won in their previous nine (D1 L4).

Yakou Meite's winning goal for Reading last time out came after 96 minutes and 43 seconds - it was their latest league goal since August 2015, when Nick Blackman scored a penalty after 98 minutes and 32 seconds against Brentford.

Leeds have lost each of their last two games played on a Tuesday (2-4 vs Nottingham Forest in January and 0-1 vs QPR in February).

Prutton's prediction

What a massive win that was for Reading on Saturday. In fact, they have faced three teams around them in their last three games and picked up seven points, which is just what you need to do when you're down near the bottom.

Facing Leeds is a different prospect altogether, although Marcelo Bielsa's side may be without Patrick Bamford again for a little while. I still fancy them to win at the Madejski.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)