Reading 1-2 Preston: Ched Evans scores twice to lift Ryan Lowe's North End to fifth in Championship table

Ched Evans scored a second-half double to lift Preston into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 2-1 win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Following an underwhelming first half which saw just one shot on target, North End broke the deadlock when Evans' glancing header beat Joe Lumley in the Royals' goal (51), before substitute Lucas Joao coolly dispatched a penalty to bring the hosts level (71).

But, with just over 10 minutes to play, Evans was afforded so much time in the box to drill a shot home unchallenged to seal a significant win on the eve of the penultimate weekend of fixtures before the World Cup in Qatar.

A sixth win in nine league outings sees Ryan Lowe's men leap to fifth ahead of the rest of the action. Reading, meanwhile, stay in 11th, three points off the top six.

Reading are next in action at 7.45pm on Tuesday November 8, when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford, live on Sky Sports Football.

Meanwhile, Preston return on Saturday November 12, when they host Millwall at Deepdale in their final match before the international break.