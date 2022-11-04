 Skip to content
Reading vs Preston North End. Sky Bet Championship.

Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading 1

  • L João (71st minute pen)

Preston North End 2

  • C Evans (51st minute, 79th minute)

Reading 1-2 Preston: Ched Evans scores twice to lift Ryan Lowe's North End to fifth in Championship table

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Reading and Preston North End at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as Ched Evans scored either side of a Lucas Joao penalty to lift Ryan Lowe's men up to fifth

Dan Long

Digital football journalist @DanLong__

Friday 4 November 2022 22:04, UK

Preston striker Ched Evans gives Preston the lead against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium

Ched Evans scored a second-half double to lift Preston into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 2-1 win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Following an underwhelming first half which saw just one shot on target, North End broke the deadlock when Evans' glancing header beat Joe Lumley in the Royals' goal (51), before substitute Lucas Joao coolly dispatched a penalty to bring the hosts level (71).

But, with just over 10 minutes to play, Evans was afforded so much time in the box to drill a shot home unchallenged to seal a significant win on the eve of the penultimate weekend of fixtures before the World Cup in Qatar.

A sixth win in nine league outings sees Ryan Lowe's men leap to fifth ahead of the rest of the action. Reading, meanwhile, stay in 11th, three points off the top six.

More to follow...

Preston striker Brad Potts misses a golden chance

Lucas Joao equalises from the penalty spot for Reading

What's next?

Reading are next in action at 7.45pm on Tuesday November 8, when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford, live on Sky Sports Football.

Meanwhile, Preston return on Saturday November 12, when they host Millwall at Deepdale in their final match before the international break.

