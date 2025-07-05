Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Dramatic win sets up Club World Cup semi-final vs Paris Saint-Germain

Thibaut Courtois produced a stunning last-gasp save as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to set up a Club World Cup semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain, amid stoppage-time drama in New Jersey.

The Spanish giants were cruising to a comfortable victory as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, leading 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia.

Maximilian Beier (90+2) initially ruffled Real's feathers when he punished Antonio Rudiger's poor clearance but Kylian Mbappe (90+4) came up with a swift and spectacular reply to restore the two-goal cushion with time almost up.

However, when Dean Huijsen saw red for hauling back Serhou Guirassy seconds after the restart and the Dortmund ace hammered in his penalty (90+8), Real's nerves were jangling.

Dortmund piled forward and Marcel Sabitzer must have thought he'd scored when he connected sweetly with a drive towards the bottom corner - but Courtois's super stop in the 99th minute ensured Real just got over the line.

Trent assists again on emotional day

Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded another assist for Real Madrid earlier in the game.

On an emotional day for the right-back, which featured a period of silence before the game to remember his former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota, whose funeral took place earlier on Saturday, the new Real Madrid man showed his quality.

Image: Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund players observe a silence in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva

After making his first assist in the famous white shirt against Juventus in the previous round, Alexander-Arnold fizzed a low pass across the box for fellow full-back Fran Garcia to turn in Real's second of the game.

"He was a very close friend," Alexander-Arnold said of Jota to DAZN. "Somebody who lit up a room when he was in it. I shared a dressing room with him for five years, amazing memories on and off the pitch with him.

"It goes without saying that he will never be forgotten by anyone. He will live long in our memories for the amazing man and player he was."

Real rising star Gonazalo Garcia continues his hot streak

Alexander-Arnold's assist for Fran Garcia came just 10 minutes after rising star Gonzalo Garcia had converted from close range for his fourth goal in five appearances at this tournament. The 21-year-old is revelling in his role for his boyhood club.

Gonzalo Garcia's head coach, Xabi Alonso said: "He is doing great work for the team, he is helping the team and he is in the right position in the box. He is a proper No 9 and we are happy he is doing well."

Jude Bellingham - who was denied a match-up with his younger brother Jobe due to a suspension for the Dortmund midfielder - should have made it 3-0 before half-time when he slotted his shot wide of the post from the edge of the box, while Vinicius Jnr chipped over.

Real remained in control after the break, with Fede Valverde, Arda Guler and Antonio Rudiger close to adding a third towards the end of the 90 before all the drama which followed.

Mbappe sets up PSG reunion with spectacular strike

Image: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores a stunning goal against Borussia Dortmund

As for Mbappe, an entertaining cameo turned into something more with his special scissor kick. It was the kind of quality supporters had come to the MetLife Stadium to see.

He will hope to have a similar impact against his former club PSG when Real are back in action at the same venue for their final-four showdown on Wednesday.

