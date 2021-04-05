Real Madrid vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League last eight on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Real Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos in the first meeting between the sides since Zinedine Zidane's team beat Jurgen Klopp's men in the 2018 Champions League final.

Nacho Fernandez is expected to start in place of the experienced defender, who picked up a calf injury on international duty, with Raphael Varane also in line for a recall after he was rested against Eibar at the weekend.

Zidane hinted over the weekend that Eden Hazard could be fit after a hip injury but the former Chelsea man was not named in the Spaniards' squad.

Liverpool will have the same squad available that comfortably beat Arsenal at the weekend, meaning another chance for Diogo Jota to impress.

2:19 Jurgen Klopp says revenge for the 2018 Champions League final is not top of his agenda against Real Madrid this week and thinks the Spanish club are the sort of footballing side who his players will enjoy taking on.

Klopp will still be missing captain Jordan Henderson and defensive trio Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

How to follow

Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

