Republic of Ireland 1-1 Switzerland: David McGoldrick's first international goal rescues vital point

3:05 Highlights of the European Qualifier Group D clash between Republic of Ireland and Switzerland. Highlights of the European Qualifier Group D clash between Republic of Ireland and Switzerland.

David McGoldrick's first international goal rescued a vital point for the Republic of Ireland as they drew 1-1 with Switzerland in Group D of Euro 2020 qualifying.

McGoldrick cancelled out Fabian Schar's sensational opener with a well-placed header into the far corner from James McClean's cross five minutes from time to extend Ireland's unbeaten start in the group.

Schar had finished off a lovely one-touch passing move to put the visitors ahead at the Aviva Stadium 16 minutes from time, rewarding Switzerland for their control of much of the second half.

But Mick McCarthy's team showed their new-found resilience, which has seen them top a tough qualifying group five games in, as they battled back to earn another point on home soil.

Ireland leave it late to stay unbeaten

McCarthy said before the game he would take a point and Ireland's defence at times made that perfectly clear, with a nine-man set up behind the ball when Switzerland attacked.

That said, they forged the best chance of the first half 13 minutes in when a lovely Callum Robinson back-heel gave Jeff Hendrick room to run into. He released the ball at a perfect moment to feed McClean, but he was denied by a fine block from Nico Elvedi.

That tight home defence frustrated Switzerland before the break although when Ireland did attack they found themselves exposed on the break on several occasions, but their back line held strong to deny 'keeper Darren Randolph any serious work to do before the break.

Player ratings Republic of Ireland: Randolph (6), Coleman (6), Duffy (7), Keogh (7), Stevens (8), Robinson (6), Hourihane (6), Hendrick (7), Whelan (6), McClean (8), McGoldrick (7).



Subs: Judge (6), Hogan (6), Browne (n/a).



Switzerland: Sommer (7), Schar (7), Akanji (6), Elvedi (7), Mbabu (7), Zakaria (6), Xhaka (6), Rodriguez (6). Embolo (6), Freuer (6), Seferovic (6).



Subs: Ajeti (n/a), Mehmedi (n/a), Fernandes (n/a).



Man of the match: James McClean

The second period was a different story. Switzerland took full control as the game wore on and should have led when some nice one-touch passing found Breel Embolo unmarked in the box, but he slipped at the opportune moment and missed the target altogether.

Another slick move did find the opener, though. The visitors held the ball for more than a minute before moving it forward with pace, and four passes in as many touches caught the Irish defence on the hop and found an unmarked Schar, up from the back, to slot into the far corner.

Fabian Schar celebrates after putting Switzerland ahead

McCarthy's point looked in danger of slipping away but Ireland did display some extra fight in the last 15 minutes, which was personified by McClean's determination to win the wall back on the left flank, before crossing for McGoldrick to beat Schar in the air and head into the the far corner.

McGoldrick equalises with a fine header

Switzerland stay six points behind Ireland with two games in hand, while Denmark's 6-0 win over Gibraltar puts them three points behind with one game in hand, but McCarthy will be very satisfied with his team's work in Group D with three games to go.

McCarthy: We're in better place in group now

Mick McCarthy told Sky Sports: "We're better off in respect of the fact it's another game down, and we've taken another two points off one of the best teams in this group. Switzerland and Denmark are the best teams in the group.

"Irrespective of the fact it's at home, we've remained unbeaten in this group. Now we can take that into the next game, going to Georgia and Switzerland it's going to be a hard month in October.

"I'm really proud of our performance. We kept going, we showed that durability, that stoic nature of Irish teams that I've seen in my playing and managing career and I thought we deserved a point in the end."

Opta facts

Republic of Ireland (P5 W3 D2 L0) have managed to remain unbeaten through their first five qualifying matches of a European Championship campaign for the first time since the 1996 qualifiers, under manager Jack Charlton (first six).

Switzerland have now failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions (P4 W0 D3 L1), their longest winless run under manager Vladimir Petkovic, and for the first time since a four-game streak between November 2010 and June 2011 (four draws).

With their first shot on target in the second half, David McGoldrick netted his first ever international goal for Republic of Ireland, in what is his 11th appearance.

What's next?

The Republic of Ireland are back at the Aviva on Tuesday night when they host Bulgaria in a friendly at 7.45pm.