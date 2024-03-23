 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium. International Match.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 0

    Belgium 0

      free_kick_won icon

      Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Republic of Ireland).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Smallbone.
      penalty_saved icon

      Penalty saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      penalty_lost icon

      Penalty conceded by Arthur Vermeeren (Belgium) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Collins with a headed pass.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Olivier Deman (Belgium).
      free_kick_won icon

      Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aster Vranckx (Belgium).
      free_kick_won icon

      Sammie Szmodics (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Arthur Vermeeren (Belgium).
      free_kick_won icon

      Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
      corner icon

      Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
      free_kick_won icon

      Olivier Deman (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Republic of Ireland).
      free_kick_won icon

      Koni De Winter (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland).
      corner icon

      Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.
      free_kick_won icon

      Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Koni De Winter (Belgium).
      free_kick_won icon

      Sammie Szmodics (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.