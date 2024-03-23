Republic of Ireland vs Belgium. International Match.
Aviva Stadium.
Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Smallbone.
Penalty saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Collins with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.
Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.